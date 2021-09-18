Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 19, 2021

Come join us at our Kitten Palooza on Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Culpeper PetSmart. Reduced adoption fees. Lotsa kittens!
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Here are this week’s felines:
Orna, female, DSH, Orange and white, 2 years old.
Maple, female, DSH Calico, 3 months old.
Angelo, male, DSH white, 4 months old.
Angel, female (mom), DLH white, 2 years. These two are bonded.
Gretel, female, DSH, black and white tuxedo, 4 months old. Bonded with identical sister Hannah.