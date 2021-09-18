 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 19, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 19, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Come join us at our Kitten Palooza on Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Culpeper PetSmart. Reduced adoption fees. Lotsa kittens!

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Orna, female, DSH, Orange and white, 2 years old.

Maple, female, DSH Calico, 3 months old.

Angelo, male, DSH white, 4 months old.

Angel, female (mom), DLH white, 2 years. These two are bonded.

Gretel, female, DSH, black and white tuxedo, 4 months old. Bonded with identical sister Hannah.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Afghan refugees need Va. housing, Catholic Charities says
Local News

Afghan refugees need Va. housing, Catholic Charities says

“We’re desperate to find property owners who are willing to accept these people,” Catholic Diocese of Arlington spokeswoman Diana Sims Snider says. “... They come here with just a bag or two; they have very little. After finding them a place to live, we help them find employment.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News