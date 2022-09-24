 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 25, 2022

  • 0

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Sugar, female, DSH blue tabby, 3 months.

Spice, female, DSH gray tabby, 3 months. Sugar and Spice are bonded sisters.

Loki, male, DSH black, 3 months.

Anastasia, female, DSH gray spotted tabby, 4 months.

People are also reading…

Woody, male DSH/Bobtail brown and white tabby, 3 months.

Jessie, female, brown and white tabby, 3 months. Woody & sister Jessie are bonded.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A notice to readers

The Culpeper Star-Exponent has been our community’s leader for local news for the past 141 years, and it’s our responsibility to provide stron…

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicagohenge’ sunrise delights spectators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert