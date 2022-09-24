Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 25, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Sugar, female, DSH blue tabby, 3 months.
Spice, female, DSH gray tabby, 3 months. Sugar and Spice are bonded sisters.
Loki, male, DSH black, 3 months.
Anastasia, female, DSH gray spotted tabby, 4 months.
Woody, male DSH/Bobtail brown and white tabby, 3 months.
Jessie, female, brown and white tabby, 3 months. Woody & sister Jessie are bonded.