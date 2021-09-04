Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 5, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. We’re having an online Kitten Palooza! All kittens and cats are $60, fully vetted, for a limited time.