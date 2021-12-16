Please join Forgotten Felines on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Culpeper PetSmart for our Home for the Holidays Adoption Fair. Great kittens and cats! All fully vetted.

Special: Adopt one in a bonded pair, get the second one free! $25 off a single cat or kitten. Limited-time offer.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Crispin, male, DSH white and gray Agean tabby, 1 year old.

Kiki, female, DSH gray tabby, 2 years old.

Grasshopper, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 8 months old.

PitterPatter, male, DSH brown tabby, 8 months. Bonded with Grasshopper, both showing yoga capabilities!