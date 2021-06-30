Formation of biplanes to mark Fourth over Culpeper

The Avenger, named “Doris Mae,” is the same kind of aircraft that naval aviator George H.W. Bush—later the nation’s 41st president—flew off the deck of USS San Jacinto in the war’s Pacific theater.

The weekend’s other unusual aircraft, a specially modified North American T-6 air racer, won the prestigious Gold Race during the National Air Races in Reno, Nev., in 1974.

Nicknamed “Gotcha!”, this World War II advanced trainer later raced for more than 30 years under various owners. It now sports a 850 horsepower engine, making it an extremely fast airplane, the wing said.

“Riding in this T-6 is probably as close to flying in a WWII fighter as you can get,” said Pete Ballard, the wing’s warbird rides coordinator.

Virtually all of the war’s Army and Navy fighter pilots were trained in a North American T-6. Built in 1944 as an SNJ-5, the Reno racer was delivered to the Navy.

Later this month, on July 17-19, the same five WWII warbirds will be available for rides at Hanover County Municipal Airport in Ashland, just north of Richmond.