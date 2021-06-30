Formation of biplanes to mark Fourth over Culpeper

This Saturday and Sunday, the Commemorative Air Force will fly five different World War II aircraft from Culpeper Regional Airport to celebrate Independence Day. It’s part of the free Warbird Showcase hosted by the CAF’s Capital Wing, which is based in Culpeper, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m both days.
In a special tribute, a formation of Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplanes will fly over Culpeper Regional Airport at midday Sunday, July 4.
On Saturday and Sunday at the airport, living historians will don period U.S. Army, Coast Guard and British Army uniforms at a World War II encampment created near the Capital Wing’s hangar.
Rides will be available in five vintage aircraft—a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane, a Stinson L-5 Sentinel reconnaissance airplane, a WWII North American T-6/SNJ and a Fairchild PT-19 Cornell primary trainer.
Visitors are invited to inspect other vintage aircraft up close, including a T-28, a British Percival Provost, a Vultee BT-13 and a Cessna 195.
The wing’s TBM Avenger, the war’s largest and heaviest single-engine bomber, offers a “Torpedo Mission,” a total-immersion 1944 experience that includes a mission profile briefing by the pilot, aeronautical maps of the flight area, a flight suit during the flight, and an extensive pre-flight of the aircraft, just as in WWII.
The Avenger, named “Doris Mae,” is the same kind of aircraft that naval aviator George H.W. Bush—later the nation’s 41st president—flew off the deck of USS San Jacinto in the war’s Pacific theater.
The weekend’s other unusual aircraft, a specially modified North American T-6 air racer, won the prestigious Gold Race during the National Air Races in Reno, Nev., in 1974.
Nicknamed “Gotcha!”, this World War II advanced trainer later raced for more than 30 years under various owners. It now sports a 850 horsepower engine, making it an extremely fast airplane, the wing said.
“Riding in this T-6 is probably as close to flying in a WWII fighter as you can get,” said Pete Ballard, the wing’s warbird rides coordinator.
Virtually all of the war’s Army and Navy fighter pilots were trained in a North American T-6. Built in 1944 as an SNJ-5, the Reno racer was delivered to the Navy.
Later this month, on July 17-19, the same five WWII warbirds will be available for rides at Hanover County Municipal Airport in Ashland, just north of Richmond.
Rides may be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org. Flights not sold out in advance will be available for purchase on-site the day of the event.
Culpeper’s Warbird Showcase will have free parking and no entry fee, though donations to the Capital Wing are always appreciated. The Order Up! food truck will be at the airport all day.
Have questions about flight requirements, check-in times, cancellations and changes? Contact Pete Ballard at capitalwingcaf@gmail.com or 540-450-5992.
The Capital Wing and the Commemorative Air Force are nonprofit 501©(3) organizations, so ticket purchases may be tax-deductible.
Culpeper Regional Airport is on Beverly Ford Road, near U.S. 29, in Elkwood. Inside the Capital Wing’s hangar there, the public can visit its small museum devoted to WWII artifacts and documents.
540/825-0773