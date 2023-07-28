A former NBA player, who is considered basketball royalty in Culpeper and beyond, has been named the new boys basketball head coach at Culpeper County High School.

Keith “Mister” Jennings will lead the Blue Devils varsity team in the upcoming academic year, according to a release on Thursday from the school.

A homecoming for Coach Jennings, he returns to his alma mater with a remarkable basketball legacy and a wealth of coaching experience that will undoubtedly elevate the basketball program to new heights, the release states.

Jennings graduated with the Class of 1987 from Culpeper High and remains an iconic figure in the school’s basketball history. During his time at the local high school, he demonstrated an extraordinary level of talent and commitment, earning numerous accolades, including being named first team All-State during his junior and senior years.

Jennings’ exceptional skills also saw him named the Battlefield District Player of the Year for three years and tournament MVP. His CCHS and Battlefield District record as all-time leading scorer still stands.

Jennings went on play for East Tennessee State University, earning All- America and Southern Conference Player of the Year in 1991. He went on to play in the NBA, with the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets.

Jennings also left an indelible mark on the international basketball stage in Europe, where he achieved all-star status four times. He was named player of the year and 3-point champion in the top French league.

Over the years, Jennings transitioned into coaching, where he has continued to share his vast knowledge and passion for the game with stints at East Tennessee State University, Bluefield College and Lees–McRae College. For the past six seasons, he has been at the helm of women’s basketball at Lees–McRae College in North Carolina.

With his return to Culpeper County High School, Jennings brings a unique blend of basketball prowess, coaching expertise and a deep understanding of the local community, according to the release.

“It’s an absolute honor to return to Culpeper County High School, where my basketball journey began,” he said. “I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence, sportsmanship and growth within the team. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve success both on and off the court. I look forward to the upcoming season and the opportunity to work with these talented young athletes.”