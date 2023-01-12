Former Zen monk releasing new book in Charlottesville

A former Zen Buddhist monk and Charlottesville resident will release her new book which focuses on the concept of mindfulness.

Caverly Morgan will appear at the New Dominion Bookstore on Saturday to present her new book, “The Heart of Who We Are: Realizing Freedom Together.”

Morgan said her book is an exploration of how meditation, mindfulness and contemplative technologies, designed for the realization of personal freedom, can and should be applied collectively.

“The book offers a wealth of teachings and reflections, solo and group exercises, and personal stories that inspire us to put our values into action. It invites us to connect with the deepest truth of who we are, and then use this understanding to transform our own lives and the world we share,” she stated.

Morgan’s personal story began as a search for happiness, which led her to meditation as a means of achieving her goal. Finding that it benefitted her in many ways, she continued to explore meditation which eventually lead her to spend over 7 years in a silent Zen monastery beginning in 1995.

During that time, Morgan found that she had only scratched the surface of what mediation could potentially offer.

“I could place my attention where I wanted it to be. I could learn to have my attention in the present moment, rather than always being in the past or the future. It was empowering to feel more present in my life,” she said. “I also learned that it was possible to be happy and that there was a path that could lead me to this experience.”

Once Morgan left the monastery she was left with the question: How can an individual’s spiritual practice make a tangible difference to the world? She set about attempting to answer that question and, in 2001, became a meditation teacher where she led retreats, workshops and online classes dedicated to using meditation as a road to mindfulness.

Morgan also founded some groups dedicated to the ideas of mindfulness, such as Peace In Schools, a nonprofit which advocates mindfulness teaching and runs classes in public high schools. Morgan is also a founder of the Presence Collective, which is dedicated to personal and collective transformation.

All of these steps led her to a career as an author, her first book titled “A Kid’s Book About Mindfulness” is her philosophy told more simply, Morgan said.

Her new book takes a more in depth look at the concepts of mindfulness. “The heart of truth can be found in all things, in all circumstances, in all times. “The Heart of Who We Are: Realizing Freedom Together” is about acting in the world on behalf of this truth. It’s about reconciling our personal desire for truth and freedom with our desire to relieve suffering in the world. Our suffering is not separate from the suffering of the world. Our liberation is not separate from the liberation of the world. Our liberation is the act of being. Our liberation is love itself.”

Splitting her time between Charlottesville and Portland, Oregon, Morgan plans to expand her offerings. According to her assistant Chris Johnson, she will start hosting a monthly, in-person book club as well as an online book collective beginning in early spring. The intention for the collective, according to Johnson, is to take a closer look at the exercises offered in “The Heart of Who We Are.”

Morgan will appear at the New Dominion Bookshop at 404 East Main Street in Charlottesville from 7-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.