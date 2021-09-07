Fossil experts’ chat to launch Museum of Culpeper’s webinar series

Next week, the Museum of Culpeper History will start a series of online programs with a webinar on women fossil hunters.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, “Dino-Talk: Women Who Dig” will feature four experts on the work of women in paleontology, the study of fossils, tracks and other evidence of ancient life on Earth.
The panelists will include Beth Stricker, vice president of Exhibitions at the Witte Museum in San Antonio, Texas; Dr. Elizabeth Hermsen, a research scientist at the Paleontological Research Institution in Ithaca, N.Y.; Alana McGillis, a scientific illustrator; and Dr. Michelle Stocker, assistant professor of geobiology at Virginia Tech.
McGillis co-wrote the children’s book “Daring to Dig: Adventures of Women in American Paleontology.”
“The Museum is very excited to host a panel featuring four women who all hold unique roles in the field of paleontology,” Education Coordinator Helen Thompson said. The panel’s online discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
The program will follow the museum’s popular DinoWalk program on Sept. 11, a yearly visit that lets families see and touch fossilized dinosaur tracks that were long buried deep beneath the earth’s surface.
“Culpeper is known across the world for the incredible number of dinosaur tracks discovered at the Luck Stone quarry,” Thompson said.
In the future, the museum plans to offer more webinars.
“Online programming is a great way to extend our reach beyond Culpeper County,” museum Executive Director John Christiansen said. “Anyone around the world with internet access could attend our virtual programs.”
Registration for the webinar costs $5. To register or learn more, visit the museum’s website, culpepermuseum.com, call 540-829-1749 or email education@culpepermuseum.com.
