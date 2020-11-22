Four other reasons to get this year's flu vaccine

‘Typhoid Mary’ at the office

We have all said it before when we didn’t really mean it. “Bless you.” A colleague sneezes into their hand before putting their mask back on and reaching for the copy machine. They assure you that their clammy complexion and raspy voice is no more than “seasonal allergies,” but you suspect otherwise.

In that moment, you start to wonder what kind of “sick” person would be so thoughtless, and so unwilling to relinquish a sick day to prevent the spread of germs? Especially during a pandemic.

Even with socially distanced guidelines in place, many people today are still working in close quarters and it’s important to keep their health and safety in mind.

Bottom line: Don’t be “that” guy. If you are sick, please stay home to recover before putting yourself and others at risk.

How much work can you afford to lose?

More than 30 percent of private sector employees in the United States receive no paid sick leave, and those without are often low wage earners. When no work means no pay, losing several days of income could really set you back. Why not reduce the risk of getting behind on your car payment or rent?