Four other reasons to get this year's flu vaccine

Have you gotten your flu shot yet?
For some, the flu shot is like a badge of honor. For others, it ranks right up there with having your car inspected. If you’re a holdout, you’re not alone.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that fewer than half of Americans get the flu vaccine each year.
But health experts agree that the flu vaccine is especially important this year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The idea is to control what you can control, and while we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s a good idea to get the flu shot to reduce your risk of a weakened immune system and potentially being co-infected with multiple viruses at the same time.
Having COVID-19 and influenza simultaneously could be associated with much more severe outcomes than having just one alone.
Michelle Strider, chief quality officer at Novant Health UVA Health System—which operates the Culpeper Medical Center—explains why, outside of the obvious reason, the flu shot is so important.
And you’ve heard it before but it bears repeating: The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu. The agent used in the shot is not “live” and you will not be infected by receiving the vaccine.
‘Typhoid Mary’ at the office
We have all said it before when we didn’t really mean it. “Bless you.” A colleague sneezes into their hand before putting their mask back on and reaching for the copy machine. They assure you that their clammy complexion and raspy voice is no more than “seasonal allergies,” but you suspect otherwise.
In that moment, you start to wonder what kind of “sick” person would be so thoughtless, and so unwilling to relinquish a sick day to prevent the spread of germs? Especially during a pandemic.
Even with socially distanced guidelines in place, many people today are still working in close quarters and it’s important to keep their health and safety in mind.
Bottom line: Don’t be “that” guy. If you are sick, please stay home to recover before putting yourself and others at risk.
How much work can you afford to lose?
More than 30 percent of private sector employees in the United States receive no paid sick leave, and those without are often low wage earners. When no work means no pay, losing several days of income could really set you back. Why not reduce the risk of getting behind on your car payment or rent?
“It doesn’t matter what industry you work in,” Strider said. “If you are interacting with the public, there is a risk that you are being exposed to the influenza virus.
So, it’s always beneficial to get the flu shot. And, if you feel like you have the flu, you need to stay home to prevent putting others at risk.”
And the same safety measures prescribed to slow the spread of COVID-19 also applies to the flu. This fall season you should continue to wear your mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.
Protecting the ‘herd’
Just as zebras are safer when they stick together, the community is safer when the majority of the population receives the vaccine. This concept is referred to as herd immunity.
When enough people are vaccinated, the chance of germs spreading within a given population is reduced. This is especially important when it comes to protecting people who can’t get vaccinated.
Typically, this list includes children under 6 months old and those with compromised immune systems.
“Herd immunity is a really important aspect of influenza season,” Strider said. “Research shows that even if the flu shot is not overwhelmingly effective in a particular season, the more people who get it, the safer we are as a whole.”
Keeping your unborn baby safer
Studies also show that pregnant women can protect themselves and their unborn children by getting the vaccine. The flu shot reduces the risk of flu-associated acute respiratory infection in pregnant women by up to one-half.
Mothers also pass the antibodies onto their developing baby during pregnancy, which then helps to protect the baby for several months after birth.
What if you suspect an illness coming on?
Novant Health UVA Health System has gone to great lengths to ensure that clinics and hospitals are safe and open for treating more than just coronavirus.
But the health care system also offers virtual care appointments for those patients who would prefer to be treated from the comfort of their own home.
Susan Tulino is director of communications for Novant Health UVA Health System.
Concerned about COVID-19?
