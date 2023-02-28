The nation’s Fourth Secretary of Homeland Security, serving under President Barack Obama, is a descendant of Germanna colonists. The local family ties of Jeh Charles Johnson were recently featured on the popular PBS ancestry show, “Finding Your Roots,” hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

German immigrants settled Fort Germanna in 1714 in today’s Orange County. The Virginia colony and its history includes Africans and African-Americans enslaved by the Europeans, including one woman linked to Johnson.

The Germanna Foundation, a Locust Grove nonprofit that is still presenting the diverse colonial story, celebrated the newly unearthed connection to the former homeland security secretary. Johnson served under the nation’s first Black president from 2013-17.

“Mr. Johnson’s genealogy presents us with the opportunity to highlight the history of his great-great-great-great grandmother Eliza Clore, a woman enslaved to Aaron Clore, a Germanna descendant,” Germanna Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Hurst-Wender said.

“Germanna’s history, like that of all history, is complex, and we are committed to being a resource and to serving as a conduit to aid in the understanding of our shared history,” she said.

Eliza was born around 1815 and died in 1880. She bore 10 of Aaron Clore’s children, between 1831 and 1852, according to the Germanna Foundation. Eliza’s thoughts on this are not recorded, nor were Aaron’s.

A deposition by their daughter, Jennie Clore, stated, “Our father had three farms, his white family was on one, and we were on one by ourselves. When our father died, he was at my mother’s house where we all lived.”

Descendant Jeh Johnson is a partner in the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. He also formerly worked as General Counsel of the Department of Defense (2009–12), General Counsel of the Department of the Air Force (1998–2001), and as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York (1989–91). He is the grandson of late sociologist Charles S. Johnson and the nephew of two Tuskegee Airmen, according to pbs.org.

Johnson is on the board of directors of Lockheed Martin, U.S. Steel, Council on Foreign Relations, 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, Center for a New American Security, and is a trustee of Columbia University. He received his bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College, a historically Black institution in Atlanta, and his J.D. from Columbia.

As Secretary of Homeland Security, Johnson was head of the third largest cabinet department of U.S. government, consisting of 230,000 personnel in the TSA, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Services, U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services, Coast Guard, Secret Service and FEMA.

In 2010, Johnson co-authored the report that paved the way for the repeal of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy by Congress later that year.

He is a 2022 recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and a 2018 recipient of the Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Award, presented at the Reagan Presidential Library, for “contributing greatly to the defense of our nation,” and “guiding us through turbulent times with courage and wisdom,” pbs.org states.

In January, the Dept. of Homeland Security unveiled an official portrait of Johnson, painted by Robert A. Anderson. It is a tribute to Secretary Johnson’s service to the Department and the nation, according to an agency release.

The portrait will be displayed in the hallway of the Office of the Secretary at DHS Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“I used to take special pride when at least one person over the course of a week would say ‘thank you for your service’, so I want to thank all of you who work here today, from [Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas on down, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for all you do to protect our Homeland and thank you for your service,” Johnson said at the unveiling.

Homeland security is national security, Mayorkas said in remarks at the unveiling, noting the agency can successfully manage it by building on the contributions and achievements of those who preceded them.

“Today, we celebrate one of those individuals, one of our great leaders, Secretary Johnson. In honoring Secretary Johnson by unveiling his portrait today, we honor the Secretary, Dr. Susan DiMarco, their children Natalie and Jeh Jr.—when one serves, the family serves—and we honor all those past and present who have made and continue to make the Department as great as it is and the future of America promising for generations to come,” Mayorkas said.

Germanna is an integral part of this nation’s story, the Foundation said in its publicity on Johnson being a descendant of the locally settled colonists. The Germanna story, spanning centuries, includes indigenous peoples, European colonists, and enslaved African and African Americans, the Foundation said.

The Foundation said it is dedicated to ensuring that that history is accessible for generations to come through its resources and programs: Fort Germanna Visitor Center campus: Museum, Genealogy Library, Hitt Archaeology Center, and Memorial Garden; Siegen Forest—163-acre Hiking and Nature Trails along the Rapidan River; 1714/1717 Fort Germanna Archaeology Site; Virginia Gov. Alexander Spotswood’s home, “Enchanted Castle” Archaeology Site; the 1757 Georgian-style Salubria Manor; 1800 Peter Hitt Farm along the Rappahannock River and the Annual Reunion and Conference. See germanna.org.

For more information on Eliza Clore, contact Hurst-Wender at 804/548-9076, 540/423-1700 or jhurstwender@germanna.org.