Frank Reaves defeats Jon Russell in Culpeper mayoral race

Frank Reaves Jr.'s favorite quote is, "I'm here for the people."

Reaves made no secret of the fact that his decision to run for Culpeper mayor in this year's general election was rooted in his desire to end the sociopolitical divisiveness that's recently sprung up in the town.

Now, he's going to have the opportunity to do just that.

Reaves, an independent, defeated Republican Jon Russell on Tuesday night to become Culpeper's new mayor, finishing with an unofficial 2,746 votes (53.40 percent) to Russell's 2,367 (46.03 percent). That partial tally is with six of seven precincts reporting as of late Tuesday night.

The 69-year-old Reaves, a lifelong Culpeper resident and retired law-enforcement officer who has served on the Town Council for the past 11 years, will take over in January from Mayor Michael Olinger, who has held the post since 2014.

“My main objective is to try and bring everyone together, and work real closely with the council and with the citizens of Culpeper. We’re going to make this town No. 1,” Reaves said in a brief interview Tuesday night at Grass Rootes restaurant, where his supporters gathered to watch the election returns come in. “Everybody’s got to pull together. Everybody’s not going to agree on everything, but we’ll work it out.