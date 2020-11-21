Fredericksburg-area health district cautions communities

There are more and more accounts of those affected by COVID-19 experiencing long-term health effects. Some of these effects are shortness of breath, fatigue, and even cognitive difficulties, all of which are occurring not just in our older population, but in younger age groups as well. Of course, the risk of losing one’s life or a loved one is the most devastating consequence of the virus, and we have now seen the loss of 95 lives in our districts. With cases increasing, we are likely to continue to see more.

There are also economic consequences from higher case numbers. Many workers, in all business sectors, have faced layoffs and the need to file for unemployment benefits. Consumer spending is down as people face income uncertainties. The Federal Open Market Committee, which sets monetary policy in the United States, wrote for the first time in its July 29th policy statement that “the path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus. The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.”

By slowing the spread of disease through precautions such as masking and distancing, we all can help prevent COVID-19 from spreading to such a level that additional restrictions are put into place, which will negatively impact local businesses.