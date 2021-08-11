Fredericksburg-area virus rates worsen; vaccines pick up again

After a break earlier this summer, COVID-19 measurements continue to worsen in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Five local deaths have been reported in the first 10 days of August compared with one death for all of July, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The local health district covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
(The neighboring Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Orange, Madison Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.)
In the last week, Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up 60 percent, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District. As of Tuesday, 35 people were being treated for virus symptoms at area hospitals compared with 22 patients the week before.
New cases are averaging 81 per day over a seven-day period compared with an average of 10 per day a month ago, on July 12. But as the health district’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, has climbed to 10.4 percent, the cases reported may not scratch the surface of how many people actually are infected with COVID-19.
“When transmission levels are at or over 10 percent, any case numbers are expected to underestimate the actual spread of the virus in a community,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district.
Still, the numbers are rising at rampant levels as the health district probably will hit the 30,000-mark by week’s end for the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Because of the climbing cases, the health district plans to bring back free testing clinics each week in Stafford and Fredericksburg, starting Aug. 18. Details are still being finalized.
The health district also is close to the 300 mark in deaths with the five fatalities reported so far this month. The three men and two women ranged in age from their 50s to 80-plus. Two were residents of Caroline, two lived in Stafford and one in Spotsylvania. Two were Black, two were white and one was listed as having several races.
The one metric that hasn’t climbed at the same dramatic level is the vaccination rate. To date, almost 60 percent of adults in the local health district have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Chamberlin has said repeatedly that the actual rate probably is higher than what’s shown on the state website because it doesn’t include the number of residents vaccinated by the federal government. It has administered 448,649 doses to Department of Defense workers, those with the Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service and through the Veterans Administration.
The state is trying to get the federal government to report the localities of the people it has vaccinated so the numbers can be figured into the local rates, but hasn’t had any luck, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.
“We have been asking for this for weeks,” he said during a Tuesday press briefing to the media.
Avula said the federal doses could bump up vaccination rates in Northern Virginia by 4 to 5 percentage points. RAHD officials believe their rates also would rise because of the prevalence of military retirees and government workers in the region.
So far, 41 percent of those age 12–17 and 82 percent of people 65 and above have received at least one dose in the Rappahannock Area Health District. In the early months of the vaccine, people were clamoring for the shots locally and the numbers reflect their eagerness.
Between the first week of April and the first week of May, 37,441 local residents became fully vaccinated, according to state data. By comparison, 9,546 local residents were fully vaccinated in the last four weeks.
Vaccinations given by the health departments have remained consistent and averaged about 55 a week, Chamberlin said. Pharmacies and medical providers in the region also have been administering vaccines.
Statewide and in the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County, vaccine numbers are going up, officials said. Three Rivers is administering about 220 doses a day through the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, according to its weekly report. That’s up from less than 100 doses a day a few weeks ago.
Across Virginia, vaccinations hit a low point in June with about 11,000 a day, Avula said, but have climbed recently.
“Now we’re just shy of 14,000 a day,” he said, adding he’d like to say the state’s outreach programs have contributed to the increase.
“I think the reality is it’s the impact of the delta variant,” he said. As cases have surged and hospitalizations have increased, “it’s put vaccinations back on the radar for many Virginians.”
In terms of vaccination, Avula said state officials already have started preparing for approval of a vaccine for children ages 5–11, which he expects next month. He also expects formal approval by the Food and Drug Administration in September for vaccines. They’re currently being administered under emergency use authorization.
Once that approval is in place, Avula said he believes vaccine mandates, which already are in place to varying degrees in state and federal governments, institutions and private businesses, “will become commonplace throughout the country.”
