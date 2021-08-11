Fredericksburg-area virus rates worsen; vaccines pick up again

Still, the numbers are rising at rampant levels as the health district probably will hit the 30,000-mark by week’s end for the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Because of the climbing cases, the health district plans to bring back free testing clinics each week in Stafford and Fredericksburg, starting Aug. 18. Details are still being finalized.

The health district also is close to the 300 mark in deaths with the five fatalities reported so far this month. The three men and two women ranged in age from their 50s to 80-plus. Two were residents of Caroline, two lived in Stafford and one in Spotsylvania. Two were Black, two were white and one was listed as having several races.

The one metric that hasn’t climbed at the same dramatic level is the vaccination rate. To date, almost 60 percent of adults in the local health district have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Chamberlin has said repeatedly that the actual rate probably is higher than what’s shown on the state website because it doesn’t include the number of residents vaccinated by the federal government. It has administered 448,649 doses to Department of Defense workers, those with the Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service and through the Veterans Administration.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}