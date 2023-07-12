A free education program highlighting an outstanding woman in history will be held at 2 p.m. this Sunday, July 16 in Brandy Station.

Dr. Anita Henderson will present, “Maria Lewis, Black Female Trooper of the 8th NY Cavalry,” at the Graffiti House, located at 19484 Brandy Road, as part of the Brandy Station Foundation lecture series.

The historian will discuss her research on Maria Lewis, a black woman who disguised herself as a cavalryman and rode with the Union Army in the American Civil War. Research included documentation from the diary of Julia Wilbur, a Quaker abolitionist.

Henderson is a member of the Company of Military Historians and Atlantic Guard Soldier’s Aid Society, an authentic civilian living history group. She interprets as a military and civilian impression.

Henderson is a mounted cavalry bugler riding with the 13th VA Cavalry Co. H, Light Sussex Dragoons. She has portrayed an enslaved and free black woman who is a cook using period recipes and implements, according to a foundation release.

Henderson has also done background artist work in a variety of historical documentary, independent and Hollywood films including; Wicked Spring, No Retreat From Destiny, The Unmasking of Sarah Edmonds, Racing the Times, A History of Horse Racing in Maryland, PBS, Civilians Desolate, Civilians Free, Fredericksburg National Battlefield Park film, and Gods and Generals.

See brandystationfoundation.com. Donations appreciated.