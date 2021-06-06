Freedom Foundation plans to spruce up historic Shiloh Church cemetery

Local historian Zann Nelson has identified more than 120 USCT soldiers who identified Culpeper as the place of their birth, Lambert said. Foundation members are working to locate descendants of many of the soldiers.

Lambert, an amateur historian and board member of the Brandy Station Foundation, has spent years researching African American history, including how and where USCTs—many of whom were from Virginia—marched into the terrain held by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s legendary Army of Northern Virginia. The spring 1864 advance of the USCT regiments in the Culpeper area, across the Rappahannock River, marked Black troops’ entry into Lee’s area of operations.

More than 200,000 African Americans served in the Union army and navy during the Civil War, helping lead them to victory. By war’s end, a tenth of U.S. soldiers were Black.

The foundation’s motivation is to honor the war’s Black soldiers, who were willing to fight, be captured and executed, and to raise awareness of their contributions to the nation, Lambert said.

To that end, the nonprofit has broken ground on a memorial near Madden’s Tavern near Lignum and plans a USCT monument at Brandy Station, Lambert said.