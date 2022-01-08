Freezing rain expected Sunday morning in VDOT's Culpeper District

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning the public not to travel during the freezing rain forecast to spread across western and northern Virginia, including the Piedmont, in the early morning hours Sunday.

Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are expected after subfreezing temperatures overnight that will turn any moisture remaining on roadways into ice.

VDOT crews will report for duty later tonight before the storm arrives and will treat roads with salt and sand to improve traction once freezing rain starts falling. As temperatures warm after dawn Sunday, the freezing rain should turn to rain. Road conditions will improve once the temperatures rise above freezing.

The public should closely monitor weather reports and road conditions in their area as well as along their route of travel on Sunday since conditions may change within relatively short distances. Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to check road conditions along your route and at your destination.

VDOT crews in the Louisa County area continued to work with utility company crews on Saturday to reach fallen power lines, plowing road, removing downed trees and providing access to the utility crews to restore power.