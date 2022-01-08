 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freezing rain expected Sunday morning in VDOT's Culpeper District
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Freezing rain expected Sunday morning in VDOT's Culpeper District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VDOT Culpeper snow

Snow falls on the regional VDOT facility on Orange Road in Culpeper.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning the public not to travel during the freezing rain forecast to spread across western and northern Virginia, including the Piedmont, in the early morning hours Sunday.

Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are expected after subfreezing temperatures overnight that will turn any moisture remaining on roadways into ice.

VDOT crews will report for duty later tonight before the storm arrives and will treat roads with salt and sand to improve traction once freezing rain starts falling. As temperatures warm after dawn Sunday, the freezing rain should turn to rain. Road conditions will improve once the temperatures rise above freezing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The public should closely monitor weather reports and road conditions in their area as well as along their route of travel on Sunday since conditions may change within relatively short distances. Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to check road conditions along your route and at your destination.

VDOT crews in the Louisa County area continued to work with utility company crews on Saturday to reach fallen power lines, plowing road, removing downed trees and providing access to the utility crews to restore power.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.

The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin to investigate I-95 'catastrophe'
Local News

Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin to investigate I-95 'catastrophe'

With a change of power looming in Richmond, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is asking Gov. Ralph Northam and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin for a state investigation of a nearly 50-mile backup that left travelers stranded for more than a day on an ice-bound section of Interstate 95 in the heart of the newly created congressional district she is running to represent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert