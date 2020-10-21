Freitas, Spanberger poles apart in debate assessments

A former CIA officer and U.S. postal inspector, Spanberger was elected in the 2018 midterm elections, ousting GOP incumbent Dave Brat. She is the first Democrat to win the 7th’s Central Virginia seat in 50 years.

Freitas, a libertarian-leaning Iraq War combat veteran and former Green Beret backed by President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, won a third term in the Virginia House of Delegates last November in a write-in campaign. A month later, he announced he was running for Spanberger’s seat.

“Abigail Spanberger was the only candidate on the stage tonight who demonstrated a proven record of protecting Virginians with pre-existing conditions, providing assistance to Virginia small businesses, working across the aisle, and pushing back against the influence of special interests in our politics,” Weiss said in a statement Tuesday night soon after the debate ended. “... In contrast, Delegate Freitas keeps pushing himself deeper into the extremes, as we saw on full display tonight, and we’re confident voters will reject his record of voting against the healthcare of Virginians and his rhetoric of division.”

