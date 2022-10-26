Friendly faces, helpful resources at Art of Aging Expo in Culpeper

Information, education, socialization and recreation seamlessly combined Tuesday for a successful Art of Aging Expo outside at Reformation Lutheran Church in the Town of Culpeper.

Hundreds passed through free event put on by Aging Together, the final of three expos for the season held in the five-county region.

Typically one big event, smaller expos were held this year in person for the first time since COVID.

“It’s an excellent turnout,” said the Rev. Brad Hales, pastor at Reformation Lutheran. “I’m glad the church and the parking lot could be used to help the aging population in Culpeper. We are most excited to be able to host.”

More than two dozen vendors set up for the four-hour affair, providing resources for older adults, families, caregivers and professionals serving older adults or young people thinking about planning for their own future.

“I think it a wonderful idea,” said Janice Grimsby of Madison.

She attended with a group that came to the event from Madison Senior Center, one of five in the region run by Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. Grimsby held a vase of flowers provided by Culpeper Garden Club as she helped a friend find a seat to rest underneath the Culpeper Police Department tent.

“Aren’t they beautiful?” she asked. “The deer ate all my flowers up.”

Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps smiled as she talked about the return this year of in-person expos in Little Washington, Warrenton and Culpeper.

“We’ve had over 100 come through so far and are expecting over 200 by the time we are finished,” she said.

Inside the church, Aging Together partnered with Culpeper Chamber of Commerce to host a senior job fair. Attendees could also get hearing screenings or COVID vaccines.

There are a lot of older veterans looking for jobs, Phipps noted.

Ray Parks heads up the Area Agency on Aging for the five counties. Local seniors enjoy the fellowship of the Art of Aging Expo, he said.

“It’s a big reunion,” Parks said, adding, “It’s also a one-stop shop for learning about all the service providers and vendors for the aging population in our area.”

Represented at the expo were various assisted living facilities along with Culpeper County Parks & Recreation, Hero’s Bridge, Culpeper Human Services and others. Asked about some of the major issues facing local seniors, Parks responded—housing and transportation.

“We are doing what we can, but need more resources,” he said.

Senior centers in the area are starting to come back, but the attendance is not like it was pre-COVID, Parks said.

“We are looking at changing our programming for the future to a hybrid model,” he said of including a virtual component for senior center members.

Army veteran William Yates, of Culpeper, mingled with representatives at the booth for Hero’s Bridge, a Fauquier County nonprofit serving older veterans. Yates went through the Marines JROTC program at Culpeper County High School before graduating in 1992 and entering the service.

He spent 12 years in the military then returned home to care for his father, who had Alzheimer’s.

“He didn’t know who I was when I came back,” Yates said of the progressive disease that destroys memory and other mental functions.

In spite of that, he added, it was very rewarding caring for his dad.

“I lost my father, but I got one of the best friends I ever had,” said Yates.

Today, the Army vet is coordinator of active older adults & senior wellness at the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington. Yates also does group aerobics classes in Culpeper-area senior centers.

“I call it basic training for your body,” he said.

Hero’s Bridge volunteer Alice Cotter gives her time through the “Battle Buddy” program that meets with older vets in their homes and organizes excursions.

The local group currently serves veterans in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock and is looking to expand into Orange and Madison.

“The biggest thing we address is socialization, transportation and connecting to resources in their community and at the VA,” said Battle Buddy program coordinator, Janelle Huffman.

Representing Culpeper Human Services at the expo were Director Lisa Peacock and Assistant Director Sarah Berry. They too agreed finding affordable housing is a major issue for area seniors.

“I’ve seen seniors displaced who have been renting for years and their landlord will sell the home,” Peacock said.

Access to food can also be an issue for area seniors, Berry added. Empowering Culpeper does a good job helping to fill that basic need through its monthly food distributions for low-income people and food boxes for the elderly.

DSS also sees seniors living with dementia with have no family nearby to help out. It’s why Peacock said she is so supportive of Aging Together, mentioning herself and her husband, with grown children living out of state.

“What will happen to use when we get older living in Culpeper?” Peacock said. “I want to make sure we have plenty of resources.”

With the pandemic, people didn’t travel or interact, added Berry.

“Your mind doesn’t function sitting in the house all day by yourself,” she said. “That’s what’s so great with Aging Together—getting that interaction.”

Peacock said her mom lives on her own in Tennessee. “Her church kept them in contact with each other,” she said of the pandemic years. “The churches have played a huge role in addressing that isolation.”

Over at the parks & rec table, Holly Binkert played pickle ball on a small court in the parking lot with anyone interested in trying out the popular paddle sport. Culpeper County opened its first public pickleball courts last weekend in Mountain Run Lake Park.

The county is also getting ready to open a fieldhouse, with a full gym, at the Sports Complex. Binkert will be the new athletic director of the facility, a bit of a career shift for her. For the past seven years, she taught special education at Yowell Elementary School.

Binkert said she plans to incorporate her past experiences in education at the new recreation site through Special Olympics and adding inclusive classes in yoga and cheerleading, for example.

She expected the new fieldhouse would open in late November.

Dylan Henry, at the expo with a community group from Didlake, eagerly showed off his pickle ball skills. “I like anything to do with sports,” said the 29-year-old, smacking the wiffle ball over the net.

A little later, he gathered with friends to sing “This Little Light of Mine” with Sounds of Hope’s Mary Shapin. A Marshall resident, she has been providing group music presentations and one-on-one sessions for some 20 years.

Asked about the power of music, Shapin referenced the 2017 partnership of the Kennedy Center and National Institute of Health called Sound Health.

The program aims to expand knowledge of how listening, performing, or creating music involves intricate circuitry in the brain that could be harnessed for health and wellness applications in daily life. Sound Health also explores ways to enhance the potential for music as therapy for neurological disorders.

Shapin witnessed the power of music in her own life when her mother lived with dementia for six years.

“She didn’t know if she had just sat down for lunch or had just finished eating,” she said. “But she knew every song.”