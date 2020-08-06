One of the Virginia Piedmont’s most devoted amateur historians is no more.
Dale Duvall of Culpeper County, former president of the Museum of Culpeper History’s board of directors, died this summer at age 87.
A Culpeper resident since 2003, when he retired to the county, Duvall brought a lifetime of leadership and management experience to volunteering with the museum and serving as its governing board’s president and treasurer during two terms from 2013 to 2019.
Duvall also participated in other historic and preservation groups, including the Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain State Park Alliance, which has advocated for creation of a state park in Culpeper County; and the board of Culpeper’s Friends of Cedar Mountain.
He grew up on a farm in Creston, Wash., and upon retiring in 2003, fulfilled his dream of returning to rural life by buying a farm in Culpeper.
In 2015, Duvall was awarded the Board of Supervisors’ Culpeper Colonel citizen service award, the county’s highest recognition.
Earlier, he had successful stints in business, politics and public service.
A native of Washington state, he specialized in fiscal and operational management for the engineering and construction industries, and managed a Pacific Northwest accounting firm.
When Ronald Reagan waged his earth-shattering 1980 bid for the presidency, Duvall managed the Republican candidate’s victorious campaigns in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.
“I got involved in GOP politics in 1960 and I’ve been quitting it since 1962,” he once joked.
Public servant
Upon Reagan’s triumph, he was invited to join the incoming Reagan-Bush administration’s transition team in Washington.
Duvall moved to Washington, D.C., to serve in senior posts in President Reagan’s administration. He was vice president and treasurer of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, commissioner of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation, and the Department of Veterans Affairs’ principal deputy assistant secretary for acquisition and facilities.
Of his years in the second post, The Washington Post wrote in a 1987 profile: “He oversees a vast network of dams, reservoirs and canals that helped turn the desert West into an economic powerhouse and its expanses of sagebrush into agricultural gold mines.”
Forty-five years earlier, his agency—the Bureau of Reclamation—had curtained the Columbia River behind its Grand Coulee Dam, a few miles from the 2,600-acre family farm where Duvall grew up. He remembered watching the river’s waters rise behind the massive new dam. His father’s farm didn’t benefit from the Grand Coulee’s irrigation, but Duvall became a believer in the economic worth of public works projects.
Morgan Pierce, executive director of the Museum of Culpeper History, said he greatly admired Duvall, finding him thoughtful, caring, and devoted to local history.
“As a historian, I took great pleasure in discussing his political career and work with U.S. presidents,” Pierce said. “I was in awe of his close connections with the political elite.”
Duvall and his wife, Jewell, attended every museum-sponsored event—either at the museum or around the county—every lecture, every party, every gathering of volunteers, the director noted.
Business booster
He supported the Chamber of Commerce and had lots of great ideas to improve downtown Culpeper, Pierce said. Duvall cared about getting more tourists downtown, getting more Culpeper people connected with businesses, and helping nonprofit groups throughout the county, the museum chief said.
Pierce wrote museum members about Duvall’s death on June 10.
“Dale’s passion for Culpeper history and his commitment to the Museum of Culpeper History over the past many years meant so much to our institution—and meant the world to me,” he wrote. “My interactions with Dale were frequent and I looked to him whenever I needed guidance, or a helping hand, because I knew Dale would come through.”
Culpeper resident Clark B. Hall, a Civil War historian, treasured his friendship with the museum supporter.
“Dale Duvall was a grand gentleman of the old school. All of us who were lucky enough to be his friend delighted in Dale’s company,” Hall said. “As if he had been born and raised here, Dale cared deeply about Culpeper’s history and worked both hard and effectively to preserve and promote our peerless historical icons.”
Culpeper County resident Leonhard Cowherd, who served with Duvall on the board of directors of the Friends of Cedar Mountain battlefield preservation group, found himself at a loss for the right words about his friend.
“Last night, I was trying to say something about Dale, but all I could think of was that he was a poster child for a NICE guy,” Cowherd wrote the Star-Exponent.
Culpeper resident Diane Logan, president of Friends of Cedar Mountain, said Duvall had a strong and gifted personality, calling him skillful, dedicated, experienced and talented.
Preservationist
He served as treasurer of the friends group, harnessing his CPA skills to improve its management and finance the local commemoration of the Civil War’s 150th anniversary. Thanks in part to him, the musical play “Marching Through Culpeper” raised enough money to help the national Civil War Trust preserve more of the Cedar Mountain battlefield.
Those were important contributions, Logan said, “but not as memorable as his determination, quick smile and sense of humor.”
Pierce said that soon after he became the museum’s director, it became clear just how much Duvall cared about its success.
Housed in downtown’s historic railroad depot, the museum’s offerings include 215-million-year-old dinosaur tracks, a Kidz Discovery Zone for children, stone tools and arrowheads from the Manahoac Indians, Civil War weapons, a scale model of Culpeper County, and collections of historic photos, maps, documents and artwork.
Because he cared
In 2018, Pierce recalled that Del. Nick Freitas presented the museum with a Virginia House of Delegates proclamation recognizing the museum’s 40th anniversary.
Afterward, Freitas paused and said his attendance at the event, and the proclamation itself, was due to one man: Dale Duvall.
Freitas said he learned early in his political career that if Dale Duvall asked you to do something, you did it, Pierce said.
“Not for any other reason but for the fact that Dale cared, which was contagious to all that had the opportunity to work with him,” he said.
Hall, the nation’s leading expert on the Battle of Brandy Station, said he and Duvall didn’t let political differences get in the way of their friendship.
“I always wondered how someone so deeply involved, over many years, in national and local politics was so thoroughly nonpolitical in his daily dealings with his friends and the public,” he said.
“Perhaps aware I was a Democrat—and sensitive to the distinction with his own affiliations—he never once mentioned politics to me and yet we were great friends, for many years, united in a love of Culpeper history,” Hall said. “I will miss Dale, and keenly mourn his loss.”
Duvall is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jewell Fox Duvall; daughter Nanette Huey; son Steve Duvall; stepsons Bradley and Scott Wilks; three sisters and two brothers, Elva and Richard Duvall; and his first wife, Joy Reitemeier.
