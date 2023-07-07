Though a fun event, the World’s Largest Swim Lesson emphasizes a serious topic — drowning prevention.

Twenty-five children attended this year’s local swim safety program June 22, in the warm water pool at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper.

Parents and grandparents watched from the sidelines as Aquatic Manager Stacey Aucoin and other center staff participated in teaching the basics to toddlers up to school-age children.

“Everyone at Powell Wellness Center supports drowning prevention,” Aucoin said.

A Culpeper Wellness Foundation facility, the center observes Water Safety Month in May, including a coloring contest for children to draw a picture of what safe swimming looks like, whether swimming near a lifeguard, wearing sunscreen or wearing life jackets, Aucoin stated.

Powell participated in the recent Kids & Family Day of Mom2Mom to promote water safety and also set up a table at Dicks Sporting Goods.

“The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is a continuation for us to promote “Swimming Lesson Saves Lives” and how we can keep children and adults safe in and around the water,” the aquatic manager said.

Powell has been involved with the global event — first launched in 2010 — since 2015. A worldwide team of aquatic facilities and water safety organizations, coordinated by the World Waterpark Association, simultaneously kicked off the first official weekend of summer with tens of thousands of kids on six continents all participating in the same swimming lesson, including in Culpeper.

Dee West, of Locust Grove, brought her 9-year-old granddaughter, Kaliyah, for the local lesson.

“She loves the beach,” said West, adding she learned to swim as a child. “My best friend’s son died in a hot tub at the age of 14, so it’s very important for me that all my kids know how to handle the water.”

Doug Hurst brought his grandsons, Spencer, 8, and Clayton Morris, 5, for the event. The brothers finished swim lessons the week prior at the center.

“They achieved what the goals were and what we expected from them, so we think, if they ever get in any trouble, they will be fine as long as one of us are close by,” Hurst said.

He learned to swim at the age of seven in a pool near Warrenton.

“I think it’s one of the best things if kids really enjoy water, they need to learn how to swim. I feel, too, they can learn better from strangers then they can get it from us for some odd reason.”

Ashley Jacobs of Culpeper brought her daughters, Samantha, 11, and Josephine, 7, for the local swim lesson. A third daughter, a baby, slept in a stroller. Jacobs said she took her girls for lessons at Swim Kids in Gainesville before moving to Culpeper in 2020.

“We started real early because I was just terrified that they would drown somewhere when we were hiking or visiting family,” Jacobs said.

Participation at the World’s Largest Swim Lesson was to help them brush up on their skills. Jacob planned to inquire about swim lessons at the center as well, including for her youngest.

“I learned when I was a kid, my mom took me to YMCA and she said learning to swim was important. After reading all the statistics about how it’s a leading cause of death in kids under 4, I don’t want my kids to drown.”

In the U.S., more drowning and near-drowning accidents take place in June and July than any other time period, according to the CDC. Fourth of July also sees an increase in drowning accidents compared to other weeks during the summer, according to a release from the World Waterpark Association.

“Reaching as many parents and caregivers as possible with this information is crucially important as we head into the peak season for aquatic recreation,” said the association’s president, Rick Root, in the release. “Whether families are spending time at a waterpark, the community pool, the beach or the lake, we want them to be prepared by enrolling kids in swimming lessons and always providing active adult supervision.”

American Academy of Pediatrics research in 2021 showed drowning as the single leading cause of death for kids ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of unintended, injury related death for kids ages 5-14. Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children aged 1-4, according the National Library of Medicine.

The next summer session of swim lessons at Powell starts the week of July 17, according to Aucoin. The center also teaches swim lessons year round. The fall class schedule program will be out this month for August, September and October sessions.

Local mother Destiny Williams brought her daughters, Kahli, 5, and Kensli Mosley, 3, for the World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Powell. They did it last year, too.

“The littlest one likes to be free in the pool so she needs it,” said Williams.

She did swim lessons through Red Cross as a youth.

“Now I am teaching them about being safe in the pool,” Williams said.