Love You More Photography will host its first event at its new location, 146 N. Main St., for an apropos occasion, Valentine’s Day.

For “Galantine’s Day” on Feb. 14, the new photography studio in downtown Culpeper will be open for women to come in for tours, refreshments and a raffle for a free mini session, said business owner Danielle Fincham.

The long time resident of Culpeper began her professional career as a photographer in 2017, but had spent most of her life taking family photos, mainly of gatherings and babies.

With an increase in business, Fincham outgrew her home studio and sought out a bigger space. She decided on a place downtown and began setting up shop in January.

“I didn’t expect to make a move immediately, but when this beautiful space became available, it definitely felt like it was meant to be,” she said.

Fincham said her love of photography goes back to her childhood—before she even touched a camera. As a girl, she would envision freezing moments in time and imagine how that would look in a photo.

“When I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, without hesitation my answer was always a mother and photographer. My eye for photography grew exponentially when my children were born because I wanted to capture and preserve every precious moment.”

Fincham would go on to graduate from Madison County High School in 2002 and start a family of her own with her three children, Autumn, 18, Alyvia, 17, and Matthew, 15.

As her experience grew so did her clientele, inspiring Fincham to learn everything she could about photography.

“There really are not many things I don’t love to capture with my camera,” she said. “I definitely adore the opportunities that I get to document the love and connections between couples and families.”

Fincham specializes in natural light photography set outdoors in order to capture an image during the “Golden Hour.”

This magic hour for photography is the time of day when the sky’s color changes from red and orange to yellow. The lighting becomes soft and gives a look of warmth because of how low the sun is in the sky.

Another specialty is boudoir photography, which she says can help women empower themselves. A two to three hour session includes three outfit changes and 10 images.

“Helping women discover a strength and confidence they may not have recognized is so satisfying as a photographer,” said Fincham. “Being behind the camera allows me to slow down and fully take the moment in.

“Capturing candid details and the truly beautiful expressions of people is my way of seeing and experiencing the world around us.”

Visit Love You More Photography on Facebook for more details about the Galantine’s Day event. Tickets can be purchased at book.usesession.com/s/eus2mMWTr.