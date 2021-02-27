Garden-box project will bring greens to Free Clinic of Culpeper patients, neighbors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whole Heart Farms was generous in supporting the project, said LaGraffe, who herself is a registered nurse.

MVFP donated one of the four garden boxes, and will help with ongoing education efforts and management of the gardens. The nonprofit group has also provided fresh vegetables to the clinic’s patients in the past, LaGraffe said.

A private citizen will donate composted soil to fill the new beds, she said, and Cedar Mountain Stone will provide gravel to place around the garden boxes.

Volunteers will plant the beds starting in March and tend them through the end of the growing season, probably concluding in October or November.

LaGraffe said the gardens will help the clinic continue its collaborative relationships with other programs in the community as well as to build new ones.

“Some of those new connections include the Options youth program,” she said. “Some of their participants will help tend to the gardens.”

Culpeper County’s at-risk students can learn from the process of building and maintaining the garden beds—planning, assembling, growing plants and weeding, Options Director Dave Kemp said.