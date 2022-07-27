Gas prices continue tumble for sixth straight week

Prices at the pump have kept since June’s record highs, and Fredericksburg has the lowest average among the state’s metro areas, according to AAA.

The auto club also noted Tuesday that the price for gas has dropped every day since setting a record-high on June 14, with a national average of $5.01 for a gallon of regular.

The national average price for a gallon of gas on Tuesday morning stood at $4.32, down 17 cents in the past week.

The average cost in Virginia on Tuesday was $4.10. Several metro areas in Virginia have average prices below $4.

The Fredericksburg area leads the charge for metro areas with an average of $3.82, down 23 cents in the past week and 87 cents in the past month, according to AAA. The local price for gas is still 83 cents higher than a year ago.

Virginia AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said low demand and lower oil prices are sparking the falling costs at the pump.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, pointed out in a Monday blogpost that prices have dropped six straight weeks, “down an astounding 70 cents in that time frame.”

Barring impacts from potential summer tropical storms, De Haan believes gas prices will continue to fall for a seventh straight week.