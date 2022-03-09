George Allen endorses Reeves for Congress

Former Virginia governor and U.S. Sen. George Allen is supporting state Sen. Bryce Reeves in his run for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat.

“From the very first time I campaigned for likable, authentic patriot Bryce Reeves in his upset victory in 2011, I’ve seen his competitive spirit in campaigns, legislating and dedication to working for the people,” Allen said Wednesday in a statement from the Reeves campaign. “I wish we had more people like Bryce in Virginia and government.

“Bryce is a hard-working common-sense conservative and proven winner who knows that the rights and prerogatives of the people of the states should not be usurped by elitists in the federal government nor any level government, for that matter,” Allen added. “Bryce Reeves is a longtime friend, teammate and fighter who I’m truly happy to fully endorse to serve the people of the 7th Congressional District that I once had the honor of serving.”

The ex-governor prefaced his endorsement by noting he has seen “all sorts of candidates with all sorts of motivations and characteristics” since he entered politics and public service in 1976 for Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign.

“I am honored to have the support of Governor George Allen in this race,” Reeves said. “Governor Allen was tough on crime and an advocate for our police, just like myself. He has run in many tough races and with his father being an NFL coach, George knows what it takes to win. I’m committed to winning this race and sending Congresswoman Spanberger back to Henrico County.”

Reeves is running for the 7th Congressional District seat redrawn earlier this year by Virginia’s redistricting special masters, as later approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia. He is among the GOP candidates challenging two-term U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

Allen served as governor from 1994 to 1998 and as a U.S. senator from 2001 to 2007. Before running for governor, Allen represented the 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On March 1, the Reeves campaign announced that conservative leader Pete Snyder supports the state senator’s 7th District bid.

“I’ve known and worked with Bryce Reeves for a long time. That’s why I wholeheartedly endorse Bryce Reeves for Congress,” Snyder said in a statement from the Reeves campaign. “Bryce is a successful entrepreneur who knows what it’s like to meet a payroll. He has the real-world experience we desperately need in Washington.

“From serving our nation in the military, to working the beat to get drugs and criminals off our streets as a police officer in our community, to leading the charge to get our schools open and our kids back in the classroom, Bryce is the leader who knows how to get the job done,” Snyder said. “The eyes of the nation will be watching this race and Bryce Reeves is going to help us get both Virginia and America back on track again!”

Snyder, a social media pioneer, investor and former Fox News contributor, sought the GOP nomination in 2021’s race for Virginia governor. In convention, Virginia Republicans chose Glenn Youngkin as their party’s nominee.

Earlier this year, Reeves was endorsed by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Vietnam War POW leader Paul Galanti; SEAL Pac, a national veterans political action committee led by former Trump administration Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke; Fredericksburg Sheriff Paul Higgs; Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur; Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa; King George County Sheriff Chris Giles; former Virginia House Speaker Bill Howell; Louisa County Sheriff Donald A. Lowe; state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird; Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris; Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos; Trump administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry; and FreedomWorks, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

Sheriffs outside the 7th District, including those in Louisa and Montgomery counties, have also endorsed Reeves.

An Army veteran and a small business owner, Reeves represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Albemarle (part), Culpeper (part), Louisa (part), Orange and Spotsylvania (part).

Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.

