German town names square for Germanna descendant Buzz Aldrin

A town in Germany christened one of its public gathering places Buzz Aldrin Square on Wednesday to honor the Apollo 11 astronaut, whose ancestors hailed from that community.

Trupbach, Germany, dedicated its newly cobblestoned plaza to Aldrin, the second man to step foot on the moon after mission pilot Neil Armstrong in 1969. Aldrin has ancestors from Siegerland, a region in North Rhine-Westphalia.

"A square and monument in the center of Trupbach are now dedicated to the American [Buzz Aldrin]," Horst Schmidt-Boecking, a trustee of the Germanna Memorial Foundation, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. "His ancestors emigrated from Trupbach to [Germanna in] the North American colony of Virginia in 1714."

Schmidt-Boecking's information came from the Siegen region's council member from Trupbach, via an interview with Radio Siegen.

People celebrated the plaza's inauguration on Wednesday. The dedication was attended by U.S. consul Jutta Tatzelt, Lord Mayor of Siegen Stefan Mues and Germanna Memorial Foundation trustee Volker Schüttenhelm. Mues dedicated the brand-new square.

The monument was financed by a large donation by the city of Siegen, Schmidt-Boecking said.

Miners from Siegen emigrated to Virginia and worked royal governor Alexander Spotswood's iron mines and furnaces in what became Spotsylvania County, named for Spotswood.

Buzz Aldrin Square includes two vertical stele. One honors Aldrin, the other Virginia's Germanna immigrants, who helped settled Virginia's western frontier and brought their special skills to the New World.

The square also includes a framed mosaic of stone from Uhrmeiersch (dialect for clockmaker), the ancestral home of Germanna's Richter-Rector family from Trupbach. The family's house was destroyed by fighting in 1945 during World War II.

At Locust Grove in eastern Orange County, Va., the Germanna Foundation Visitor Center on State Route 3 also has a framed piece of that home's stone flooring.

It is "a remarkable connection over 300 years of walking on that floor and out the door to America," said Marc Wheat, a descendant of the Fishback and Rector families of Trupbach. Wheat, who lives in Arlington, Va., is a former president of The Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia.

The foundation, based in Orange County, preserves a nationally significant handful of historic sites in Virginia’s northern Piedmont.

Established in 1956, the foundation tells the interwoven stories of Germanna, an early 18th-century, fortified settlement on the Virginia frontier, and its peoples. It conducts archaeological exploration and conservation, genealogical research and publishing, and historic preservation and interpretation.

The foundation’s sites and facilities include the Brawdus Martin Fort Germanna Visitor Center, Hitt Archaeology Center, Siegen Forest, Germanna Memorial Garden, Fort Germanna and “Enchanted Castle” archaeology sites, all in Locust Grove; circa-1757 Salubria in Stevensburg in Culpeper County; and the Peter Hitt Farm and Cemetery, an early 19th-century homestead of Germanna Colony descendants in Fauquier County.

The foundation has published 23 volumes in The Germanna Record series of genealogy and history books. It maintains a genealogy database of 130,000-plus descendants of the Germanna colonists, who came to Virginia’s western frontier from Germany. To learn more, visit germanna.org.