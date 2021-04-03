Germanna, all Va. 2-year colleges now free for skills-gap studies

High-demand fields

G3 will provide tuition, fees and books and pay other expenses for eligible low- and middle-income students in fields such as health care, information technology and computer science, manufacturing and skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education.

The program is not just for low-income individuals, the neediest, Gullickson said. A family of four with a yearly income of $100,000 would qualify, she said. G3 will help people with income up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level, Gullickson said. The program makes up the difference between what federal or state financial aid pays for tuition, fees and books.

Students who qualify for federal Pell grants and are enrolled full time can also receive grants of up to $900 per semester and $450 in the summer to help pay for food, transportation and child care.

By making high-demand careers more accessible for struggling people, G3 aims to address two pressing, connected needs, Gullickson said. First, it will help people whose careers have been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, it will expedite developing workers’ talent, the No. 1 need expressed by Virginia businesses.