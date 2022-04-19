Germanna college offers online degrees with Southern New Hampshire University

Building on a strategy first embraced by the University of Virginia, Southern New Hampshire University is giving Germanna Community College students an easier path to transfer credits and complete their bachelor’s degree online at SNHU.

Germanna and SNHU recently announced their partnership, which provides degree-transfer opportunities between the two higher-education institutions. Germanna recently signed a similar agreement with U.Va.

Under the agreement, students from Germanna will be able to transfer up to 90 credits and complete their bachelor’s degree online with Southern New Hampshire University.

GCC President Janet Gullickson praised the agreement, which enables Germanna students to transfer to one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country with more than 200 affordable online undergraduate and graduate degrees. And they can do so without leaving home, Gullickson noted.

SNHU will accept up to 90 transfer credits from Germanna toward a bachelor’s degree.

As SNHU is accredited with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, so all academic coursework in which students earn a grade of “C-” or higher is fully transferable based on course equivalents, Germanna said in a statement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Germanna learned that online learning’s flexibility was “not only attractive to many students, but helps families,” Gullickson said. “The growth of online learning will make higher education more accessible and affordable nationally.”

Germanna’s new College Everywhere program—which accelerates all online degrees—has been a major success, officials said. allows its students to earn a two-year degree in one year.

To date, 68 percent of College Everywhere students earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 to 4.0. Among other Germanna students, 55 percent were in that GPA range.

Based on the New Hampshire agreement, eligible Germanna graduates, employees and the immediate family members of employees (spouse, domestic partners, children, siblings, and parents) will get a 10 percent tuition reduction for SNHU’s online programs. The agreement also allows for a waiver of the application fee to SNHU.

“At SNHU, we partner with a number of community colleges across the country to help students continue their education, and we’re proud to be teaming up with Germanna Community College,” said Dr. Jennifer Batchelor, the university’s senior vice president. “Through this new partnership, thousands of learners will have the opportunity to seamlessly transfer their credits to SNHU and continue on their educational journey.”

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. It now serves more than 170,000 learners worldwide, with undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

U.S. News & World Report recognized SNHU as the nation’s “most innovative” regional university. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

Established in 1970, Germanna is one of 23 community colleges in the commonwealth that comprise the Virginia Community College System. The two year institution provides quality, accessible and affordable educational opportunities for residents of Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and the city of Fredericksburg.

In recent years, Germanna has been Culpeper County residents’ preferred college for enrollment, educating more than 1,000 students from Culpeper annually.

Germanna’s campuses in Orange and Spotsylvania counties and its centers in Stafford and Culpeper serve more than 13,000 students.

Rated Virginia’s No. 1 community college by WalletHub in 2019, it is one of few colleges in the country to see enrollment surge during the pandemic, with a 15.65 percent increase over the last four years.

