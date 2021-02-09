Germanna college to host James Baldwin biographer's talk

“So part of the work that needs to be done is to understand—and this is very hard for folk to wrap their minds around—there’s nothing redeemable about the idea of whiteness,” he said. “What I mean by that, is there’s nothing redeemable about the idea that white people ought to be valued more than others. There’s no way you can salvage that notion. But that doesn’t mean we are irredeemable.

“Part of what we have to do is to force this reckoning. We’ve built a society where advantage and disadvantage track along the lines of who’s valued and who’s devalued,” Glaude said. “If we’re going to build a more just society, we’re going to have to uproot that, and we’re going to do that together. That’s going to require some honest, mature effort. It’s going to require that we leave behind adolescence, which means we leave behind the illusion of innocence. At least that’s my view. And I think it’s Baldwin’s view, as I read him.”

Clergy can and should play a big role in fostering that difficult but essential dialogue, he said.