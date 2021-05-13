Germanna commencement celebrates nursing, health-care graduates

Germanna Community College was poised Thursday to graduate its largest number of students—647 students with 1,388 degrees and credentials—since it switched to winter and spring graduations seven years ago.

During virtual commencement ceremonies Thursday evening, Germanna anticipated that total—an especially impressive one during the past COVID-19 pandemic year.

Speakers at the ceremonies lauded nursing and health-technologies graduates, who are entering those fields when the nation needs such professionals more than ever.

At no time have their career choices “been more important to us than in the last year with our COVID situation,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson told the grads. “Thank you, all of you in the health-care field, for pledging to take care of us.”

Culpeper County resident Heather Fonda, the student speaker for the nursing and health technologies ceremony that is part of Germanna’s commencement, praised commitment of fellow students in battle against the novel coronavirus and the deadly disease it causes.

