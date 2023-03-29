In 1714, 42 people from Germany’s Siegerland region came to Virginia as indentured servants of Alexander Spotswood, the colonial governor.

Spotswood housed those settlers at Fort Germanna — named for the Germans and the British Queen Anne — which he built on land along the Rapidan River in what is now Orange County.

Within a generation, those settlers completed their indenture and became enslavers.

Descendants of the original 42 settlers — and of a second group of Germans brought by Spotswood to work on his land in 1717 — established the Germanna Foundation in 1956 to research and preserve the heritage of the earliest German settlement in colonial Virginia.

Now, the foundation is expanding its focus to include the stories of the African and indigenous people who were enslaved by the settlers and by Spotswood, executive director Jennifer Hurst-Wender said.

“We have 70 years of descendants who were dedicated to researching,” said Hurst-Wender. “We have a remarkable resource here.”

Last month, the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” highlighted one of the stories that was revealed by research into the people enslaved by the Germanna descendants.

Episode 8 of the show’s current season, which aired Feb. 21, revealed the ancestry of Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of homeland security under Barack Obama.

Johnson is the great-great-great-great grandson of Eliza Clore, a woman enslaved to Aaron Clore, a descendant of the second group of Germanna settlers.

Eliza Clore was born into slavery around 1815. Aaron Clore eventually became her owner, and she had 10 children with him, the oldest of whom may have been born as early as 1831, when Eliza was 15 or 16, according to research prepared by Clore descendant Cathi Clore Frost.

“Our father had three farms, his white family was on one, and we were on one by ourselves,” their daughter Jennie Clore stated in a deposition.

Eliza and at least one of their daughters were still living with Aaron at the time of the 1870 census, after emancipation. When Aaron died in 1871, he left the women, whom he described as “colored women who have been my faithful servants,” 15 acres of land, second choice of a milch cow after his white wife, and other livestock, as well as “two pieces of bacon, a barrel of corn, and a half barrel of flour.”

Jeh Johnson is descended from Lewis Clore, the second child of Eliza and Aaron.

“Germanna’s history, like that of all history, is complex, and we are committed to being a resource and to serving as a conduit to aid in the understanding of our shared history,” Hurst-Wender said in a news release about Johnson’s episode.

Spotswood later dismantled Fort Germanna and built a mansion, now known as the Enchanted Castle, on the site. The first courthouse for Spotsylvania County was constructed around 1720-1721 just few hundred yards away from the Enchanted Castle.

In the 1790s, the Gordon family purchased the property and built a house and an unknown number of outbuildings.

The history of enslaved and indigenous people is twined through all of this, Hurst-Wender said. Their stories can be pieced together through property lists, wills and notations in family Bibles, and physical evidence of their presence is being unearthed through archeological excavation at the site.

The Foundation’s archaeology program is overseen by director Eric Larsen and site director Kelly Arford-Horne. Students from Virginia Commonwealth University’s archaeology field school conduct excavations at the Fort Germanna site each year and among their most recent discoveries were the carbonized remnants of peach pits and an indigenous variety of corn.

That points to the presence of native Virginians at the Fort Germanna site, Hurst-Wender said, even though the land was described at the time as being “uninhabited.”

Spotswood’s property records include several mentions of “Catina,” a Siouan-speaking indigenous woman enslaved in his household. The Germanna Foundation recently received a $20,000 Virginia Humanities grant to conduct more research into Catina, with assistance and input from tribal communities.

“Catina stands at the intersection of distinct cultures in early eighteenth-century Virginia,” the foundation wrote in the grant application. “Further research is needed to flesh out her story and add to our understanding of major aspects of Virginia history: slavery, migration patterns, the effects of cultures and populations on each other, and the overlooked story of Native women in this collision of cultures.”

And there are even more stories to be told about the population enslaved at the Gordon farm in the 18th and 19th centuries, Hurst-Wender said.

There’s Thomas Bailey, a blacksmith who attempted to escape slavery, according to a 1794 newspaper ad placed by James Gordon, who offered a $20 reward for the man’s return.

“Run-away from the subscriber at Germanna, in Culpeper, a Negro Man named Thomas Bailey, about 36 years old, a Blacksmith by trade, of a tawny complexion,” the notice reads. “He is a very sensible fellow and will endeavor to pass for a free man.”

Thomas Bailey is listed in James Gordon’s 1800 probate inventory a few years later, indicating that he was not successful in his attempt to escape.

And there are the 35 individuals, ranging in age from one month to 62 years, all with the surname Gordon, who set sail for Liberia, Africa, on April 29, 1853. They had been enslaved by Elizabeth Gordon and were manumitted on her death — with the requirement that they leave the United States.

Hurst-Wender, who started as executive director of the Germanna Foundation in October, said that since the “Finding Your Roots” episode about Jeh Johnson aired, two more descendants of Eliza Clore have reached out, hoping to learn more about their Germanna connection.

“We are right at the beginning of this,” Hurst-Wender said.