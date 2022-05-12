Germanna graduates celebrate successes, reflect on challenges

They made it. Despite a pandemic—and a fire alarm that forced the crowd of nearly 2,000 to evacuate University of Mary Washington’s Anderson Center on Tuesday evening—the graduating class of Germanna Community College received their diplomas.

“We have been through a lot these past two years,” said Joseph Smith of Culpeper, who gave the address at the college’s spring commencement. “And just when it seems like life can get back to some sense of normalcy, additional obstacles come our way. … Despite this struggle, we all were able to achieve something great today.”

If there was one thing that could be said to characterize the experience of nearly all the graduates, it was the pandemic. Several people spoke of the difficulty of making the transition from in-person learning to online courses and cancellations that occurred, but all were grateful for the support provided by their professors and the Germanna college community as a whole.

“It was rough,” said Jeremy Teague of Fredericksburg, who earned his associate’s degree in mechanical engineering and plans to continue his education at Virginia Tech. “It was a hard transition to go from fully in-person to strictly online. Math is one of the toughest things to do online.”

Another graduate, Connor Rudy of Orange, who earned a degree in general studies and education, also commented on the pandemic’s impact, not just on the students, but also on the professors, who were cut off from their students. With plans to move to Richmond to become a firefighter, he commented on how the experience shaped him.

“Be adaptive, be ready for change at any time,” Rudy said. “Anything can happen that will change your life forever.”

Of the more than 700 students who earned degrees this spring, 345 attended the ceremony. The fire alarm sounded soon after the procession of the graduates began, while their families looked on. Everyone evacuated the Ron Rosner Arena for about 20 minutes. The cause—a child pulled an alarm, according to Jim Solomon from Germanna’s marketing department, who saw it happen.

“We’ve never had someone set off a fire alarm before,” he said.

Germanna’s class of 2022 may be the first group of graduates to process not once, but twice, first from the back of the arena and then, from the front. “And, here they come again,” said one of the speakers as they returned. Still, few seemed to mind.

It was a minor delay for those who have waited years to achieve their goal of earning a college degree. April Bounacos of Culpeper started pursuing her degree in general studies and education in 2011, taking classes intermittently since then. She wants to pursue a career in human services.

“I never had a bad experience (at Germanna),” she said. “They always welcomed me back.”

Among the students earning degrees and certificates Tuesday, 176 were nursing and health technologies graduates who will help address the growing need for more health care workers in the region. The Health Technologies Pinning and Commencement ceremonies were held earlier in the day.

On Tuesday evening, other graduates expressed their eagerness to take what they learned and apply it in the real world. Orange County resident Samantha Johnson, who earned a degree in business management, has already started her own business, Sam’s Squad Party Rentals in Unionville.

“My degree has helped me achieve my goals,” Johnson said, “And make my dreams come true. I always wanted to be my own boss.”

For Lyle Stanford of Stafford County, Germanna’s internet technology program was also a rewarding experience. He has had a couple of job interviews already and is looking forward to entering the field. “Never stop trying to find something you want to do,” he said.

That theme was echoed by the other commencement speaker of the evening, Nia Wiltshire of Fredericksburg, who earned a degree in business administration and general education.

“Graduating class of 2022,” Wiltshire said, “This is the year of opportunity.”