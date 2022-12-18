Germanna holds fall commencement

Four hundred and forty-one graduates received 802 degrees and certificates at Germanna Community College’s fall commencement ceremony, which took place Thursday at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

Among them was commencement speaker Matthew Britt, 37, a peer counselor with a Central Virginia community services board, who will be transferring to Old Dominion University in the spring to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Britt’s goal is to become an addiction and recovery counselor. It’s a profession he has experience with, as he struggled with alcohol and substance use disorder.

“I’m going to start this right: My name is Matt, and I am grateful. I am a recovering alcoholic, a drug addict, an addiction survivor, and a liver transplant recipient,” Britt said in his commencement speech.

“My path to graduation was not particularly easy. A lot of that was my own doing, and for which I hold only myself accountable. But I take pride that I persevered. Just the same as you. You should not take lightly the amount of perseverance and strength, fortitude, and resilience it took to get yourselves to this point.”

Britt graduated from Louisa High School in 2003 and had plans to go into sports broadcasting. But his plans were derailed by alcohol and drug addiction.

In his 30s, Britt was diagnosed with cirrhosis and end-stage liver disease, fatty liver disease, kidney failure, gastrointestinal issues and an overall diagnosis of acute system failure.

A liver transplant saved his life. Before the transplant, Britt promised his family that he would commit to recovery and to helping others through their own struggles with substance use disorder.

He enrolled in Germanna’s online psychology program and credits Win Stevens, Germanna’s coordinator of office of accessibility resources, and psychology faculty member May Anne Ferrer, with helping him succeed.

“I have not had a single encounter that was not focused on my success as a student at Germanna,” Britt said. “I cannot say enough about the grace and drive that every employee I have encountered has shown me.”

Honorary degree

Longtime Germanna Community College Local Board member William Thomas of Culpeper was awarded an honorary degree during the ceremony.

He was chair of the Germanna Local Board from 2017 to 2020 after beginning his service on the board in 2012 as a Culpeper County representative.

“During his tenure, he was successful in expanding workforce development, establishing the Germanna Scholars Early College program and helping double the capacity of Germanna’s nursing program,” GCC President Janet Gullickson said.

Thomas’ is a familiar face to Germanna students, faculty and staff, seeming to never miss a college event.

“I’ve been blessed to know and work with the people at Germanna,” Thomas told the crowd. “It truly is an amazing place.”

Thomas continues to serve Germanna on the GCC Educational Foundation Board.