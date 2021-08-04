Germanna, other Va. community colleges to require face masks starting Monday

“How do we stop this disease from once again taking lives or health from us? “ Gullickson wrote. “GET VACCINATED SO THE DISEASE CAN’T SPREAD!”

Germanna serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and the city of Fredericksburg. In recent years, Germanna has been Culpeper County residents’ preferred college for enrollment, educating more than 1,000 students from Culpeper annually.

In a letter to Virginia Community College System presidents Wednesday, Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn Dubois wrote, “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have repeatedly stated our shared commitment to the safety of our students, faculty, and staff and to make safety-related decisions based on the best guidance of healthcare professionals. The rise of the virus’s easily transmitted Delta variant is requiring us, once again, to reconsider what is necessary to continue to pursue our academic mission as safely as possible.

“To that end, recent CDC guidance calls for: (1) layered prevention strategies at America’s colleges and universities to combat COVID-19, and (2) for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission,” Dubois wrote.