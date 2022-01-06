Germanna’s ‘College Everywhere’ boosts student success, interest

College faculty and administrators said they’re excited about what they’ve learned from the first graduates of the new degree program. Many Germanna students work, and some have families, so being able to take classes online and speed up a degree appeals to them.

Typically, it would take a community-college student seven years to earn a two-year degree because so many have full-time jobs or are also working parents, Dr. Gray said.

Now, with College Everywhere, it is possible for a hard-working student to earn a bachelor’s degree in two years, Gray said. She noted that the University of Maryland offers a one-year degree for students who have their associate’s degree.

That kind of accelerated learning could help the nation fill the huge void its employers and government face in cybersecurity fields, Gray said.

Two years ago, Germanna faculty examined all of its course prerequisites, the skills students must demonstrate before they can enroll in a class.