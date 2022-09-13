Germanna to host commentator S.E. Cupp for Community Conversation

Conservative CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp will join Germanna's Community Conversation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The online event, "The Media and Modern Conservatism," is open to the public, free of charge. Registration is required at germanna.edu.

Cupp most recently hosted CNN's "SE Cupp Unfiltered," a weekly TV program covering the intersection of politics and media. Prior to that, she led a panel-driven show on HLN that debated contemporary issues impacting the country. She joined CNN as a contributor in 2013 and HLN as a host in 2017.

Leading up to her move to CNN and HLN, Cupp was the host of "S.E. Cupp's Outside With Insiders," a digital series on CNN.com where she took political insiders to the great outdoors. Past guests included Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisconsin, and Rep. Mark Sanford, R-South Carolina, among others. From 2013 to 2014, Cupp co-hosted MSNBC's roundtable show, "The Cycle."

Cupp, a nationally syndicated political columnist who writes for the New York Daily News, Glamour and CNN.com, also penned "Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media's Attack on Christianity" and co-authored "Why You're Wrong About the Right" with Brett Joshpe. She has been a contributor to TheBlaze's Real News and contributing editor for Townhall Magazine.

A native of Massachusetts, Cupp relocated from Washington, D.C., to Connecticut and works out of the CNN New York bureau. She is a graduate of Cornell University, where she serves as an advisory member for its Institute of Politics and Global Affairs and earned a master's degree from New York University. In her free time, Cupp enjoys hunting, fishing and camping with her family. She is married with one son.

Germanna Community Conversations are a series of free educational events exploring timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts. They are moderated by Germanna Scott Ackerman, coordinator for teaching and learning at Germanna Community College.

Upcoming speakers include bioethicist and author Allen M. Hornblum on Sept. 28; journalist Michele Norris on Oct. 20; and Shaun Harper, founder and director of the Race and Equity Center, on Nov. 10.