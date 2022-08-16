Germanna, UMW to explore lab schools

Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington are exploring the possibility of establishing lab schools, tapping into an opportunity made possible by $100 million in seed money approved in June by the General Assembly as part of its state budget for the next two years.

“We’ve indicated our interest and indicated some ways that we’re exploring how lab schools could work at Germanna,” said Taylor Landrie, special assistant to the president for special initiatives, on Friday.

The University of Mary Washington is also in the exploratory phase, executive director of communications Amy Jessee said this week.

“UMW is exploring the opportunity of a lab school in partnership with our local community, area school systems, and through the expertise of our College of Education; however, it is too soon to announce any details or plans,” Jessee said.

Virginia Code allows for public and private institutions of higher education to establish “college preparatory laboratory schools” for students in preschool through grade 12.

Lab schools may be established to develop innovative programs, methods of instruction and assessment and encourage collaboration between K–12 education providers and higher education, according to code.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was elected on a platform of expanding parental rights in education, initially requested $150 million from the same pot of money that funds public school divisions to open lab schools.

Senate Democrats rejected that proposal, instead agreeing to set aside $100 million for the College Partnership Laboratory Schools Fund.

According to the budget language, the state Board of Education can award up to $5 million of the funding to “entities pursuing the creation of new college partnership laboratory schools,” and up to $20 million for initial start-up costs.

Landrie said Germanna is interested in expanding its existing early college programs: Germanna Scholars and the Gladys P. Todd Academy.

“We have a history with these programs and they’re incredible,” Landrie said.

Germanna Scholars and the Gladys P. Todd Academy are dual-enrollment programs that allow students to graduate high school with an associate’s degree.

Germanna Scholars is limited to students in Culpeper and Madison County public schools, while the Gladys P. Todd Academy accepts students in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County public schools.

This fall, 48 total juniors and seniors are enrolled in Germanna Scholars and 36 are in the Todd Academy. Over the years, both programs combined have graduated 247 students.

“Right now, we’re sustaining [the programs], but expanding our reach and ensuring that all students are able to have access to an early college program requires additional resources,” Landrie said.

In addition to expanding the early college programs, Germanna is exploring the creation of a business technology and cyber training academy, to prepare students for local jobs in high-demand industries. The school is also looking into an “infrastructure academy” lab school in Spotsylvania County that would focus on training for energy, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and other infrastructure-related careers.

“We see this as an opportunity for expanding and sustaining programs that we see being really successful, and a way for us to continue partnering with K–12 institutions and local businesses to ensure that students in our area have the skills and knowledge that they need to fill these high-demand roles in our area,” Landrie said.

Germanna’s vice president for academic affairs and workforce development, Shashuna Gray, said lab school partnerships will be a “long-term benefit to the greater Fredericksburg area.

“By creating our internal pipeline for regional talent, the community benefits moving forward,” she said.

Two Richmond-area historically Black universities also announced plans this week to develop lab schools, but gave few details.