Germanna wins $2M federal grant to help Black students

The second part of Germanna’s Advancing Instructional Equity and Student Achievement Project will increase students’ technological competency, increase academic engagement and improve academic support for all students--particularly low-income Black students, in face-to-face, online and hybrid instruction, she said.

That will include increasing the number of online courses supported by supplemental instruction and improving technology available to low-income students on campus, by bolstering Germanna’s laptop and iPad loan program and increasing the number of WiFi hotspots.

Germanna will hire an academic advisor for equity advancement to provide more support to low-income Black students and a work-based-learning advisor to connect students’ academic goals to internships, Gray said.

Germanna also will revise its curriculum to include credits for internships and other work-based learning opportunities, expanding this credit option to all certificate and degree programs, she said.

In recent years, Germanna has been Culpeper County residents’ preferred college for enrollment, educating more than 1,000 students from Culpeper annually.