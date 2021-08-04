Germanna's CTEC classes to include health-care training

As the Culpeper Technical Education Center is dedicated Thursday, Germanna Community College will offer a wide range of courses for students at Culpeper County’s newest high school.

In a collaborative venture between the two institutions, the center was built on the grounds of Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center, next to U.S. 29 in the town of Culpeper.

Culpeper County Public Schools, which owns and operates CTEC, will use its facility on weekdays.

Germanna students can take courses at CTEC on weekends and in the evenings, the regional college said in a statement Wednesday. Germanna faculty will teach courses for high school students at CTEC on weekdays.

“This partnership is unique in Virginia, offering joint workforce and career education through a shared agreement among Germanna Community College, the Germanna Educational Foundation, Culpeper County Public Schools and Culpeper County,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said.

Most of Germanna’s CTEC classes will lead to industry certifications that help students get better jobs, the college said.