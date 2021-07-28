Get vaccinated or risk getting sick, health district chief says

Americans face a stark choice, says Dr. Colin Greene, who manages two of Virginia’s regional health districts. They can get a COVID-19 vaccine, or wait to get sick with the novel coronavirus.
“The virus is still out there,” Greene told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “The new variant, delta, is not only just as bad, it is substantially more contagious. It’s out there and if you are unvaccinated, this virus is likely to find you.”
Some people may have had COVID without symptoms. But their bodies probably didn’t develop a strong immune response to protect them in the future, the longtime physician said in an interview.
“People can get a false sense of security,” he said of unvaccinated people who think they’re now at low risk of a serious infection. “It’s like having jaywalked a couple of times and not gotten run over, and concluding therefore that it’s safe to do. It’s not.
“There is a substantial probability that if you’re around other people, particularly those who are unvaccinated, sooner or later you’re going to catch it.”
Since the Delta variant appeared in the United Kingdom, that country has seen “an enormous rise” in its number of COVID-19 cases, he said. And that is happening in other countries, too.
Case Numbers Rise
Virginia, like the United States a whole, has recently seen a bit of a rise in case numbers. “Time will tell,” said Greene, who also runs the Lord Fairfax Health District, headquartered in Winchester.
As of yet, the Culpeper-area district hasn’t seen a significant rise in COVID cases, Greene said.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the average daily new-case count on Wednesday was 11; it was 3 on June 20, the physician said. On April 12, it was 36, and on Jan. 9—the peak—it was 113. Those are new cases per day, averaged out over the last seven days. For weekly counts, multiply each number by 7.
“We are nowhere near those peaks from winter and spring,” Greene said. “It had looked like it was headed toward zero, but now it might rise. We have to keep an eye on it.”
Even if case counts rise, Greene said he hopes the death rate will not—if enough people get the jab. “The more people who get vaccinated, the better I’ll feel about it,” he said.
“Please do get vaccinated. The vaccine is not experimental. More than two-thirds of Americans have gotten it, and serious problems are extremely rare.”
Not Experimental
“The risk of complications is very rare. Just about any kind of medical procedure can carry some risk, but your risk of illness if you don’t get vaccinated is much, much greater—and the effects could be long-lasting.”
At worst, a person who gets vaccinated may feel “a little crummy” for a day or two, or have a sore arm for a day.
There is a very small chance of serious side effects—a risk of less than 1-in-100,000, on par with being killed by a lightning strike.
But if you develop COVID-19, you could be sick for seven to 10 days. “Some people have a pretty hard time,” he said. “And you can pass it on to somebody else.”
A significant fraction of people diagnosed with COVID-19 develop long-lasting symptoms that can include shortness of breath, fatigue and “brain fog,” Greene said.
Elderly people are at substantial risk of being hospitalized or killed. For people over 80, the death rate is about 20 percent, he said.
“Some people say the vaccines are experimental. That’s not true,” Greene said. “All that testing was done last summer, and they’ve been proven safe and effective. These vaccines have been given to 200 million Americans and 3 billion people around the world, with nothing very severe in the way of side effects.”
Nearly 72 percent of adult Virginians—everyone over 18—have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 65 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, he said.
Vaccine rates lower in Culpeper
Of Culpeper County residents of all ages, 48 percent have received one vaccine dose; 44 percent have gotten two doses, Greene said. That’s everyone, including children under age 12.
Of Culpeper County adults, 60 percent have received one dose; 55 percent are fully vaccinated, he said.
In Orange County, the trends are similar. Forty-eight percent of its people of all ages have gotten one dose; 44 percent, two doses. For adults, those numbers are 58 percent and 54 percent, respectively.
Of all the counties in both regional districts that Green directs, Fauquier has seen the greatest interest in vaccines, he said. Fifty-five percent of all its residents have received one dose; 50 percent, two. For adults, 67 percent have gotten one vaccine dose; that’s two-thirds of that age group. Sixty-one percent of Fauquier adults are fully vaccinated.
In the pandemic’s early going, Fauquier—like Culpeper—had one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
An Army veteran, Greene has led the neighboring health district—which serves the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren—since July 2017.
Greene graduated from Johns Hopkins University and Temple University, trained in family medicine in Lynchburg, and spent 30 years as a physician in the Army.
At Walter Reed
He commanded the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research for a time, where his staff studied the then-new Zika virus. That foundation in virology has informed his approach now, Greene said in an earlier interview.
Now, nationwide as well as in Virginia, the two largest groups of people who have exhibited vaccine resistance are African Americans and white rural residents, he said.
Of late, the Virginia Department of Health has been making special efforts to reach those communities, he said. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s new videos—with clergy, local leaders and everyday residents speaking to the camera about vaccination—are part of that outreach.
For the past couple of months, district personnel have encountered significant vaccine hesitancy or resistance among the region’s residents, Green said.
“The most important thing is to try and help people count on the facts and understand the advantage of getting vaccinated, instead of getting swept up in all the politics.
Not Political
“Our vaccines were developed under a Republican administration in amazing time, under a year,” he said. “That feat had never been accomplished before, for a newly discovered virus.
“That is remarkable. And now we have a Democratic administration that has picked up the baton and is trying to run with it. So it’s not a Democrat or Republican thing. It’s an American vaccine.
“And frankly, that’s something we should be proud of as a country. We pulled together the resources, came up with this vaccine and are distributing it to the world. We are a world leader in this process.”
The largest mass-vaccination site in Greene’s two health districts was at Shenandoah University’s athletic center, where from January to May nurses gave shots to as many as 3,000 people a day.
Mass Clinics Close
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s vaccination clinic at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in the town of Culpeper closed on June 24. Set up in the center’s auditorium, the clinic was designed to handle 1,000 patients a day, and in fact delivered that many daily doses for a time. Of late, its staff was giving fewer than 100 doses a day, with the vaccine supply being greater than demand.
Every Virginian age 12 or older is eligible to receive a vaccine.
There are three COVID vaccines from which to choose. They are widely available from pharmacies, private doctors’ offices and the state Health Department offices in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Warrenton and Little Washington. For details, visit rrhd.org or vaccines.gov or call 540-308-6072.
For more information on getting your shot and on Virginia’s vaccination efforts, visit Vaccinate Virginia at https://vaccinate.virginia.gov.
540/825-0773