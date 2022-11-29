GivingTuesday is today

Culpeper Literacy Council, Free Clinic of Culpeper, Forgotten Felines of Culpeper, Culpeper Humane Society, Living the Dream Foundation and Culpeper Renaissance Inc. are just some of the local nonprofits participating in GivingTuesday.

Created in 2012, the global movement incubated at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City.

It was a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good, according to givingtuesday.org. GivingTuesday is now an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity, according to the web site.

To give to Culpeper nonprofits for GivingTuesday, check out the list of participants at givingtuesday.mightycause.com/search?kw=culpeper%20

“We have new learners studying English and Citizenship Test Preparation here at Culpeper Literacy Council. Just this year we have had someone become a new American Citizen and would love to help many more!” according to recent post.

The Humane Society of Culpeper is accepting donations as part of its ongoing efforts to create a no-kill community.

All donations to CRI during Giving Tuesday will provide funding for dressing up downtown for the holidays with much needed new light pole garland and wreath bows.