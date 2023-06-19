One of the four candidates running for State Senate District 28 recently announced their qualification for the November ballot.

Elizabeth Melson, an independent, of Rappahannock County, reported Friday she had obtained the required number of petition signatures from 250 registered voters to be listed on the ballot.

With the help of volunteers and consultant, Robert Lynch, the candidate said she obtained nearly 400 signatures, according to a campaign release.

The deadline for local and state candidates to file the necessary paperwork to be on the ballot in November is Tuesday, June 20. Newly drawn State Senate District 28 spans southern Fauquier, western Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange, and Greene counties.

Melson said in the release she has traveled all over the district since filing to run for State Senate on April 25.

“Most people were really excited to hear an independent candidate is running for office and happy to sign the petition. Some people were at least willing to give me a chance of getting on the ballot,” she stated.

Melson is a mom, wife, small business owner, farmer, and advocate for voters-first reforms, according to the release. She sits on the Rappahannock County Board of Social Services and formerly was on the boards of Virginia Hemp Coalition and Virginia Farmers Market Association.

Melson is a co-founder and former president of FairVote Virginia. She offers weekly trauma-informed programs for residents at RSW Regional Jail, the release stated.

Melson signed Activate Virginia and Big Money Out pledges to not accept donations from Dominion or Appalachian power companies and to work toward campaign finance reform, according to the campaign release.

Since 2012, State Sen. Bryce Reeves, Republican nominee, of Spotsylvania, has represented the district and he is seeking a fourth term in November.

Workforce center manager Jason Ford of Culpeper is the Democratic nominee in District 28. Spotsylvania small business woman Tawana Campbell is also running for the seat in the Virginia General Assembly, as an independent.