The ballot in Culpeper County for the Nov. 7 General Election is set.

It includes 18 separate elected offices voters will decide on based on their voting district. Of those, seven races will be uncontested with just one candidate filing in each by the June 20 deadline.

Three are running for the constitutional office of sheriff in Culpeper including three-term incumbent Scott H. Jenkins, who filed to run for a fourth term by Tuesday’s deadline, according to the Culpeper County Registrar’s Office. Jenkins is running as an independent, according to his campaign filings through the Virginia State Board of Elections.

Deputy Chief of the Culpeper Police Department, Tim Chilton, is also running as an independent for Culpeper County Sheriff. He has worked in law enforcement for 26 years.

Finally, former Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Joe Watson, who worked under former sheriff Jim Branch, is running for the post. Watson has 33 years of law enforcement experience and is running with the endorsement of the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

State ballots do not list candidates by party.

The Virginia State Senate District 28 race had three candidates qualify by the June 20 deadline — incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; Culpeper workforce center manager Jason Ford as the Democratic nominee and independent Elizabeth Melson, a member of the Rappahannock County Social Services Board.

Running for District 61 House of Delegates are incumbent Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, a farm manager first elected in 2011 and Democrat Larry Jackson of Fauquier, a retired Department of Defense research engineer.

Running for District 62 House of Delegates are incumbent Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, a former Green Beret and Iraq War veteran first elected in 2015 and Democratic nominee Sarah Ratcliffe, a Greene County resident and lifelong caretaker with 30 years of experience in the political arena.

Incumbent Clerk of the Court Carson Beard will run unopposed for the eight-year term. The Culpeper native was first elected to the post in a 2021 special election to fill the unexpired three-year portion of former Clerk Janice Corbin, who retired Dec. 31, 2020.

Former Deputy Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Russell Rabb is unopposed to be the county’s next top prosecutor. He is running with the local Republican Committee’s endorsement.

Incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther will not seek reelection. From 1990 to 2012, Walther tried cases in Culpeper as the deputy prosecutor. He was elected to his first term in 2015 and again in 2019.

Six-term incumbent Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell will be unopposed for the office in the November election. She ran unopposed in 2019 as well.

Yowell, a Culpeper native, served as Deputy Commissioner for six years prior to being appointed Commissioner in 2001 and elected the following year.

First-term Culpeper County Treasurer Missy White is also running unopposed for a second term. She was elected in 2019 as the county’s first female treasurer. A Culpeper native, White previously worked 13 years as chief administrative and financial officer for the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

County Supervisor Paul Bates, of the Catalpa District, will run unopposed for his second-term on the board in November. The Culpeper native is a U.S. Air Force veteran, small businessman and former member of the Culpeper County Planning Commission.

The Board of Supervisors East Fairfax District election will be contested with incumbent Kathy Campbell filing to run for a second term. The Illinois native is a local real estate broker who has called Culpeper home since 2005.

Retired middle school principal David Lee, a town resident for 10 years, is running against Campbell.

Incumbent Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood will run unopposed in November. He was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2008 and resigned from the post in 2012 to take a job out of state.

Underwood is a beef farmer and internet entrepreneur. He is running with the endorsement of the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

Incumbent County Board Chairman Gary Deal of the West Fairfax District will also run unopposed in November for a third term in office. Deal is a former Culpeper County Planning Commissioner who was born and raised in Culpeper. He is retired from a 24-year career with Virginia Department of Transportation.

Incumbent School Board member Barbee Brown, Catalpa District, will run unopposed for a second term. She is retired from 41 years in public education.

School Board chairwoman Pat Baker will also run unopposed. She is a retired longtime public school educator on the board since 2016.

Two are running for the Culpeper County School Board Salem District including retired high school assistant principal Kelley Pearson. She has 31 years of public education experience, including 18 years as assistant principal at Culpeper County High School and nine years at Eastern View High School.

Pearson, in her first bid for elected office, is running as an independent.

School psychologist Terese Matricardi, also in her first bid for elected office, is running against Pearson. Matricardi is a licensed teacher in Virginia who has worked 28 years as an independent contractor in school psychology in Spotsylvania, Fauquier and Culpeper. She is seeking endorsement from local Republicans in her campaign.

Two are running for the Culpeper County School Board West Fairfax District — incumbent Crissy Burnett and Matt Borja.

Burnett, a substitute teacher and local mom, first won election in 2019. She is a former president of the EVHS Athletic Booster Club.

Borja is a U.S. Army Reservist and 2016 graduate of Eastern View High School. He works as a bartender downtown. This is his first run for elected office.

Two are running for the Culpeper County Soil & Water Conservation District — Tom O’Halloran Jr. and Dennis Verhoff.

Finally, there are four candidates for four open seats on Culpeper Town Council. All four candidates will run uncontested. They are former councilman Jon Russell, and incumbents Jamie Clancey, Pranas Rimeikis and Meaghan Taylor.

Clancey is a licensed clinical social worker and an insurance company care coordinator seeking a third term on the town council. The Fairfax County native has lived in Culpeper since 2007. She is board president with Services to Abused Families and is also involved with Culpeper Youth.

Rimeikis is a former two-term Culpeper mayor and two-term councilman retired from the U.S. Army Special Forces. He was most recently reelected last year to serve out an unexpired term on council.

Russell is a small business owner and community leader who served on the town council for eight years before running for mayor in 2021. He previously sat for six years (2006-12) on city council in Washougal, Washington.

Taylor has been on the town council since 2015. The nurse and homemaker was previously on the town planning commission for eight years and sits on the board of Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission. She has lived in Culpeper for nearly 25 years.