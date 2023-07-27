Portions of Reva and White Shop roads in Culpeper County were recently identified for $14.4 million in safety improvements through an upcoming round of VDOT revenue sharing, which splits the cost between the locality and the state.

The Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 earlier this month to apply for the funding to provide significant safety improvements on the two roads, including one that involves a supervisor’s property.

The proposed projects for Reva Road ($9.55 million plus contingency for inflation) and White Shop Road ($2.3 million plus contingency) will address existing substandard road widths, curves and intersections on specific sections of each of the important collector roads, according to a county staff report.

VDOT identified these same sections as VTRANS safety needs segments and they are also included in the County Comprehensive Plan and Capital Improvements Program.

Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino voted against the measure because she felt safety improvements were more needed on Stevensburg Road in her district.

Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood lives near the proposed Reva Road improvements and a future road connection would be made across his property. He said at the recent meeting the goal is to “create a template” for improving collector roads in the county.

The proposed project submitted to VDOT would eliminate two abrupt curves on Reva Road and provide for a future connection to nearby U.S. Route 29, on which Underwood’s farm fronts. Every two years, the locality can take advantage of $10 million in VDOT revenue sharing, he said.

Gugino said she had concerns about the Reva Road project in that it would create two additional roads required to be maintained in a rural area.

“It provides both landowners triple the road frontage to divvy out as housing lots,” she said, adding it will increase traffic and negate safety.

Taking out the Reva Road curves seems to benefit the two landowners more than anyone else, Gugino added, while Stevensburg Road keeps getting passed over for improvements.

It still has issues, she continued, including four bus routes and a lot of traffic going to the fieldhouse and high school. With the upcoming public pool, traffic counts will only continue to increase, she said.

Gugino voted for a reduction in funds for Reva Road and adding Stevensburg Road back in for revenue sharing.

Underwood said Stevensburg Road is next on the list, and that he is one of the two landowners directly impacted by the Reva Road proposed road project.

“My plan is to donate any right of way and do it solely to improve the safety for the community,” he said. “It has to go through my property, there’s no other way to get to 29. I see the concern, but I believe we need to improve the collector (roads).”

Cedar Mountain District Supervisor David Durr said the county selected the right concept for the Reva Road improvements, adding it will provide the safest and best road going forward.

Taking out the curves and adding a new connection to U.S. 29, as traffic counts increase, is the right answer, the supervisor said.

Curve modifications are planned for three areas along White Shop Road, per the revenue sharing submissions. The project also includes the addition of street name signs and relocating existing stop signs at the intersection with South Merrimac Road.

Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen said they would continue to work with VDOT and consultant EPR, PC to develop project plans and refine cost estimates. The initial pre-applications request a 50% match of the total estimate of $14,455,936, with a request from the state for $7,227,968.

This current total number includes inflation and contingencies, McLearen confirmed. Funding and construction for the projects is slated for fiscal years 2027 and 2028 so VDOT automatically adds inflation on to submitted cost estimates for any submitted project application, he added.