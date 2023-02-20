Culpeper County is finding that setting up a framework for people to keep chickens on their property is proving to be a tough egg to crack.

At its meeting on Feb. 14, the Culpeper County Rules Committee took up the question of an amendment to the county code that would allow residents living in residential-zoned areas to have up to 6 chickens for personal use. The amendment came to the committee after the county’s planning commission voted it down at its Jan. 11 meeting by a 6-1 vote.

However, the Rules Committee decided to focus on an aspect that the commission members had mentioned could possibly be a substitute for the amendment. That is to lower the cost of the conditional use permit that is currently necessary in the county in order to have chickens in R-1 areas. The permit price is currently set at a minimum fee of $2,000, plus costs.

The commission proposed the fee structure should be changed to a tiered fee schedule. The intention is to lower fees for those requesting an exemption for agricultural uses, such as keeping chickens in residential areas.

The committee’s chairman, Catalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates spoke about how the current fee could be cost prohibitive to a resident. “If you have two chickens you can’t go out and pay $2,500 or whatever the cost for the conditional use permit.” Bates contrasted the costs of getting the permit to keep a horse on one's property due to having the money to keep a horse while the cost of the permit for chickens would cost much more in funds just due to the current permit fees.

County Planner Sam McLaren mentioned that if the county was to go to a tiered fee structure for the permit it would still be close to $1,000 when factoring in the amount of necessary paperwork and other costs, such as advertising, in order to get the permit. According to McLaren, advertisements are a legal requirement made by the state.

Jefferson District Supervisor Brad Rosenberger confirmed that the amount of paperwork would be the same regardless of whether it was for chickens, horses or any other animal used in agriculture.

McLaren suggested there may be another administrative process the county could look into to potentially achieve the desired effect.

Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino suggested the possibility of having an application package separate from the current process for the conditional use permit. . “It would be a more restrictive process that we go through to allow for these residential areas that are stuck in the middle of A-1 zoning and aren’t going to hurt anybody with a couple of chickens in a pen in their backyard.”

According to Gugino, part of the packet would require an applicant getting letters from the surrounding neighbors acknowledging that they would have no issues with chickens in their neighborhood. She said she got the idea from nearby Shenandoah County, which has a similar process.

The committee eventually voted to send the tiered fee structure idea to the full board for consideration.

Culpeper has been dealing with the question of allowing chickens in residential areas since late 2022. The county designed the amendment to allow up to 6 chickens for personal use on residential property based on ordinances created by surrounding localities such as Hanover and Shenandoah Counties and Fredericksburg.

Many of the members of the county’s Planning Commission expressed concerns about the effects it would have, including residential complaints to potential legal issues that could draw in the county should a chicken be damaged or killed in an accident.

Vice Chair Cindy Thornhill asked during the Jan. 11 meeting, “Free-range chickens can run anywhere, they run in town now. If someone hits a chicken, who’s fault is it?” It becomes an investigation as to who’s going to repay for the chicken. Or the predator factor, the predator comes in from wherever, the edge of town and now your neighborhood has a predator around with your kids, your pets, etc.”

Thornhill was also one of the body’s members that suggested that a tiered fee schedule for the conditional use program could be used as an alternative to the proposed chicken amendment.

The next meeting of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for March 7.