House Agriculture Committee member tours Culpeper, Orange farms

“It was a great place to start today’s tour,” Spanberger said at day’s end, eight hours and many road miles later. “That was an exciting visit. There was a bit of a history lesson, talking about some of the challenges that Black family farmers have experienced over the years, certainly when it comes to lending. That’s something that Congress is trying to rectify, and passed legislation to address.”

Late morning saw Spanberger’s car caravan journey on to Culpeper County’s Greenstone Farm near Raccoon Ford, where the congresswoman was introduced to the 25-year-old horse-breeding operation of husband and wife Jim and Carolyn Miller.

The farm couple raises German warmblood sport horses on 115 acres of beautiful, elevated pastureland offering panoramic views of Culpeper and Orange counties, outlined by the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Millers saw a downturn in business in the early days of the pandemic, but as interest in recreation peaked during the lockdown, so did interest in riding horses. And they were never without work to do around the farm.