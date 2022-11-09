Pastor Kalenga wins in special Culpeper Town Council election, second seat still a toss-up

One aspect of Tuesday’s Special Election for Culpeper Town Council remains too close to call the day after.

Incumbent Erick Kalenga, appointed to the unexpired term on town council in December, easily won at the polls to finish out a year left on the seat—one of two up for grabs on Election Day in the town.

The local soccer coach and pastor, head of His Village Church, received 2,655 votes, nearly 40%, in the three-way race, according to unofficial results submitted by the local registrar to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Who won the second unexpired council seat on the ballot, also with a year left on the term, remains to be finalized.

As of Wednesday morning, candidate Pranas Rimeikis led by 33 votes over candidate Brian Brumfield-Horner, according to the unofficial results.

Rimeikis received 1,963 votes (29.4%) to Brumfield-Horner’s 1,929 votes (28%). Write-ins accounted for 2%, or 135 votes, on Tuesday in the Special Election.

However, the Culpeper County Electoral Board was still waiting to count absentee ballots, that if postmarked no later than Nov. 8, can be received as late as noon on Monday, Nov. 14, said General Registrar James Clements.

“There are a number of provisional ballots that were cast that also won’t be resolved before Monday,” he said on Wednesday.

The results of the election will be certified after the Electoral Board meets next week, Clements said.

Rimeikis said in a text Wednesday he was not declaring victory yet.

“I need to know how many absentee ballots are still out,” he said.

Former two-term mayor and two-term councilman, Rimeikis is familiar with nail-biters in town elections. He lost a bid last year for his fifth term on council by 77 votes to newcomer Travis Brown.

Rimeikis resigned from council in late November after losing, prior to the end of his term Dec. 31.

Rimeikis won early voting in Tuesday’s election with 35% of mail-in votes (234 ballots) and 35% of early in-person voting (629 ballots).

Brumfield-Horner, a stay-at-home dad and first-time political candidate, described his initial reaction to Tuesday’s close election result for the second town council seat.

“Seeing the support of the community and voters has been overwhelming in a very humbling way. Each and every single vote feels like a personal message of encouragement and confidence,” Brumfield-Horner said on Wednesday.

“No matter what happens, I am grateful my message resonated with so many people. I hope to serve the town of Culpeper and our amazing community.”

Kalenga was the top vote getter at the town’s five poling sites Tuesday in the special council election for the two at-large seats.

Brumfield-Horner received more votes than Rimeikis at the East and West Fairfax precincts as well as edging him out at Willow Shade and in Brandy Station, a split precinct that includes a handful of town voters.

The South Ridge precinct was the only town voting site where Rimeikis received more votes than Brumfield-Horner, according to unofficial results.