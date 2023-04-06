A legislator serving in the Virginia General Assembly for more than 30 years announced he will not seek reelection in November due to being drawn out of his district.

State Sen. Emmett Hanger Jr., R-Mount Solon, 74, represented part of Culpeper County for the past decade since being elected to state senate in 1996. The Staunton native was in the House of Delegates from 1983-92.

Per last year’s redistricting, Hanger’s residence is not located in the new State Senate District 3. He announced in a statement Thursday morning that while he currently represents or has represented at least half of that area, he does not live within those boundaries.

“Where I have lived all of my life, went to school, college, commanded a National Guard Infantry Company, my Church, my Ruritan Club, my business, where six of my 16 grandchildren live—in essence ‘my community’ are all in Senate District 2,” Hanger wrote in an email.

“I struggled with this decision because lots of people statewide have encouraged me to run again because of the loss of senior leadership in Richmond that is anticipated next year.”

The state senator said he went so far as to find a house to purchase in the new district boundaries.

“But ultimately for personal, political and family reasons have decided not to move away from my current community,” Hanger said. “My current term does not expire until next January, so I will remain energetically involved and keeping all other options open to continue to serve.”

Per redistricting, Culpeper is now located entirely in State Senate District 28 with Rappahannock, Madison, Greene, Orange and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties.

Culpeper County was previously represented by three state senators: Bryce Reeves, R-17th, Jill Vogel, R-27th and Emmett Hanger, R-24th.

Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is facing a challenge for the GOP nomination in a party-led primary, being held May 6, to represent Senate District 28.

Retired longtime public schools educator Mike Allers, of Ruckersville, is running for the GOP nod to run in November for the seat in his first political campaign.

The primary will likely decide the area’s next state senator, as no Democratic candidate has announced a bid for the district, considered strongly Republican.