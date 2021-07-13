Spanberger and W.Va. lawmaker defend affordable medicines

A Virginia Democrat and a West Virginia Republican are pushing back against insurance companies and prescription-drug middlemen to help clinics, hospitals and consumers.
On Tuesday, U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger and David B. McKinley introduced a bipartisan bill to bar insurers and pharmacy-benefit managers from hurting health-care institutions that use the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program to lower costs to their customers. They call it the Preserving Rules Ordered for the Entities Covered Through (PROTECT) 340B Act.
Culpeper Medical Center is among the region’s 340B providers.
The 340B program requires that pharmaceutical companies discount drugs they sell to safety-net and rural health-care providers, in exchange for having Medicaid cover their drugs. It has been proven to shield patients who have low incomes, live in underserved communities or have serious chronic illnesses against being hit by skyrocketing prices for the drugs on which they most depend, Spanberger’s office said.
“The rising trend of 340B ‘pick-pocketing’ by third parties threatens to undermine these savings and put the financial security of patients and providers at risk,” Spanberger said in a statement. “Congress did not intend for 340B savings to subsidize for-profit insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers.”
Insurers and PBMs are trying to unfairly target and raid patients’ savings, the Central Virginia congresswoman said.
“The 340B drug pricing program is a vital part of many rural and underserved areas,” McKinley said. “Without it, many providers would not be able to provide critical services and low-cost medicine to the communities they serve.”
Spanberger, D-7th, and McKinley, R-1st, responded to concerns from health-care providers, especially in rural areas, that have seen insurers, drug makers and benefit managers threaten their access to the 340B program.
“Actions taken by big pharmaceutical companies and middlemen have jeopardized the ability of clinics and hospitals to provide vital services,” McKinley said.
The lawmakers’ proposal would prevent insurers and PBMs from discriminating against 340B providers or their contract pharmacies. Specifically, it would bar companies from treating 340B providers differently on fee reimbursement, joining networks or managing inventory. And it would block them from interfering in a patient’s choice to receive drugs from a 340B pharmacy, the legislators’ office said.
Spanberger said the bill would level the playing field for 340B pharmacies and providers, hold health insurance companies and PBMs accountable, and keep discounted prescription drugs available to Virginia hospitals, HIV/AIDS clinics and rural health-care providers.
In May, the federal Health Resources and Services Administration moved against drug makers that wouldn’t provide discounted prescription products to Central Virginia providers. That action came at the urging of Spanberger and 225 of her colleagues.
Now, the new legislation by Spanberger and McKinley would build on those efforts, the Virginian’s office said.
Congress created the drug-pricing program in 1992. It’s run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Leaders from Virginia and U.S. clinics and hospitals praised the Democrat and Republican for intervening in the crisis.
Dr. Arthur Kellermann, senior vice president of VCU Health Sciences, commended Spanberger for introducing the PROTECT 340B Act.
VCU is the commonwealth’s biggest provider to patients with the greatest financial needs. The 340B program enables VCU to provide free or deeply discounted prescriptions to its poorest patients, Kellerman said.
“It also allows us to engage in vital community outreach with our most underserved patients as we attempt to alleviate social stressors that may negatively impact their overall health,” he said. “We are grateful to Rep. Spanberger for her continued, unwavering support of this critically important safety-net program.”
The American Hospital Association thanked both lawmakers for leading the push to prohibit discriminatory actions against 340B hospitals.
“Importantly, this bill also provides for the imposition of civil monetary penalties against those that violate these new protections,” Stacey Hughes, the AHA’s vice president, said.
Similarly, the National Rural Health Association lauded Spanberger and McKinley.
“Unfortunately, the 340B Drug Pricing Program, a critical lifeline for rural providers, has been under attack from pharmacy benefit managers and large pharmaceutical manufacturers in recent months,” said Alan Morgan, the association’s CEO. “The PROTECT 340B Act will protect covered entities, especially those in rural areas, from the litany of attacks aimed at undermining the integrity of this lifeline program.”
“The introduction of this legislation is monumental,” said Tom Van Coverden, president of the National Association of Community Health Centers. “... Millions of patients, who otherwise would not be able to afford their prescription drug medication, (will) now have access to the same affordable drugs as non-340B providers—resulting in better health outcomes, affordability and equity.”
