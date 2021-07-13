Spanberger and W.Va. lawmaker defend affordable medicines

“The 340B drug pricing program is a vital part of many rural and underserved areas,” McKinley said. “Without it, many providers would not be able to provide critical services and low-cost medicine to the communities they serve.”

Spanberger, D-7th, and McKinley, R-1st, responded to concerns from health-care providers, especially in rural areas, that have seen insurers, drug makers and benefit managers threaten their access to the 340B program.

“Actions taken by big pharmaceutical companies and middlemen have jeopardized the ability of clinics and hospitals to provide vital services,” McKinley said.

The lawmakers’ proposal would prevent insurers and PBMs from discriminating against 340B providers or their contract pharmacies. Specifically, it would bar companies from treating 340B providers differently on fee reimbursement, joining networks or managing inventory. And it would block them from interfering in a patient’s choice to receive drugs from a 340B pharmacy, the legislators’ office said.

Spanberger said the bill would level the playing field for 340B pharmacies and providers, hold health insurance companies and PBMs accountable, and keep discounted prescription drugs available to Virginia hospitals, HIV/AIDS clinics and rural health-care providers.

