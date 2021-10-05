Spanberger presses White House on infrastructure

Rep. Abigail Spanberger is chomping at the bit to see the House of Representatives pass President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill and pump some of its once-in-generations benefits into Virginia.

On Tuesday, the 7th Congressional District Democrat told the president that, and pressed him on the priorities and funding she is most eager to see the legislation bring to the commonwealth.

“I am super excited to see this bill passed and deliver billions of dollars to my state,” Spanberger said in an interview with the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “Everyone agrees on it.”

She described the infrastructure bill, approved in August by the Senate, as “a vote away from becoming law.” The Senate bill passed with 69 votes, including that of Senate Majority Leader and Republican, Mitch McConnell.

In the House, the infrastructure bill failed to come to a vote last week, with Democrats split over whether to link its passage with Biden’s much larger Build Back Better Act, which has yet to be written or have its price tag set.

Spanberger was one of 11 swing-district Democrats who talked Tuesday morning with Biden in what she described as “a really productive” virtual meeting on infrastructure and the Build Back Better Act.