Spanberger works to safeguard critical infrastructure

Their bill would help establish a transparent process for designating “systemically important critical infrastructure.” It would direct the government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to prioritize benefits to SICI owners and operators without burdening them, Spanberger’s office said.

“Earlier this year, Central Virginia families and businesses felt the serious impacts of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline,” Spanberger said in a statement. “In our communities, we saw how critical infrastructure—such as the Colonial Pipeline—plays a fundamental role in our daily lives and in the day-to-day success of our regional economy.”

The Democrat, who represents the 7th Congressional District, said the bill “would help prioritize protecting these systemically important systems from the serious consequences that cyberattacks can have on public safety and health, as well as on our supply chains.”

Spanberger and Katko are co-leading the legislation.